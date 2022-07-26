ZEC TENT BURNS : TWO COPS IN TROUBLE

TWO female police officers are in trouble after a tent, which was being used by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, and furniture they were guarding, caught fire.

They had left the property unguarded to find a comfortable place to sleep in Mahusekwa.

Police detective Sergeant Joyce Mapundu (40), detective constable Loveness Musora, (34) abandoned the ZEC tent, where they were providing security, at Farirai Business Centre in Mahusekwa, for the ongoing voters inspection exercise.

Property destroyed is valued at US$2 000.

Mashonaland East spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, could not be reached for comment.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that the case was reported at Mahusekwa Police Station under reference RRB 5218201.

The two are reported to be under investigation and likely to face malicious damage to State property charges, as defined in Section 140 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

“Circumstances were that on July 20, 2022, at 0700hrs the team were deployed to provide security at the tent during the ongoing voters inspection exercise,” said the source.

“On the same day, at around 1730hrs, the other two officials of the education sector left the tent to go home leaving the two police officers on guard.

“At around 2130hrs, the two police officers left the post unmanned and went to another police officer’s home, Sergeant Mavheneke, who offered them a place to sleep overnight.

“On July 21, 2022 at around 0045hrs, one of the officers was awakened by Sgt Mavheneke’s 19-year-old son claiming that he had received a call from an anonymous person informing him the tent was on fire.

“When he arrived at the scene, he found the entire canvas tent, which belonged to the Ministry of Public Works, having been burnt to ashes and some of the furniture, made up of chairs and tables, were also burnt,” said the source. H Metro