WE ARE INVESTIGATING CHAMISA DEATH THREAT : COPS

ZANU PF has been described as a “criminal gang” after a ruling party member threatened opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and his family with death.
The police were evasive yesterday when contacted over
whether investigations have been opened yet following the threat.
Zanu PF member Abton Mashayanyika, who is a Habbakuk
Apostolic Faith Mission bishop in Mberengwa, Midlands province, recently made
the threats against Chamisa while addressing a rally at Rampopo hills under
Chief Mapiravana in Mberengwa North.
In the video which has gone viral on social media,
Mashayanyika said: “When we said down with (the late former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia
Prime Minister Abel) Muzorewa, we meant he should die, when we say down with a
witch, we mean they should die. When we say down-down with Chamisa, we mean he
should be killed. Do you all understand the meaning? Down with CCC [Citizens
Coalition of Change], down with Chamisa and his children.”
The chant is an age-old rallying call from Zimbabwe’s 1970s
war of liberation which largely called for the death of the then common enemy,
the late Rhodesian leader Ian Smith.
After independence in 1980, the Zanu PF party adopted the
chant against all those who opposed its rule.
Police yesterday were evasive when asked whether there have
been any investigations into Mashayanyika’s utterances.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
the matter was being investigated at local level, and referred questions to
Masvingo provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa.
Dewa, however, referred questions to Midlands provincial
spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, who said: “If he said the matter was
being investigated at the local level, what more can I say? Further details
will be released in due course.”
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa refused to
comment on the matter, while party information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi did
not respond to questions sent to him.
The opposition CCC said the police inaction against threats
to the life of their party leader confirmed their fears over selective
application of the law.
This came as CCC legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and
Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) are fighting for their freedom at the
courts following their incarceration on June 14 on charges of inciting
violence.
CCC said it was not taking the threats against Chamisa
lightly after he survived two assassination attempts during his meet-the-people
tours last year when gunshots were reportedly fired at his convoy.
CCC acting spokesperson Gift Siziba said: “We do not take
this lightly chiefly because there have been numerous attempts on the life of
president Chamisa. It is to this end that we call for our able police service
to move with speed and detain Mashayanyika and charge him and his accomplices
with death threats and calling for violence.”
Lawyer Alec Muchadehama said Mashayanyika should be charged
for inciting public violence.
He has gone beyond the bounds of freedom of expression. The
Constitution guarantees the freedom of expression, but this is not the kind of
freedom the Constitution entails. What he is saying is completely unjustified,”
Muchadehama said.
“But that he has not been arrested or the police not
issuing a statement shows how the police in Zimbabwe selectively apply the law
by only targeting people who are perceived to be anti-Zanu PF. To that extent,
it gives weight to allegations that the police act in a partisan manner.”
Said Effie Ncube, a political analyst: “The threats by this
fellow are sadly consistent with the long-standing position of Zanu PF in which
it has sought to retain power by all foul means.
“If you look at its record of murders, abductions, enforced
disappearances and corruption on a grand scale, it has surpassed all regimes
since colonial rule. Nothing like it has ever been seen. It has crossed all the
lines in terms of being repugnant and brazenly criminal.”
Renowned United States-born applied economics professor and
currency reformer Steve Hanke said the ruling party was synonymous with a
criminal organisation.
He made the remarks in an interview on CNBC Africa about
Zimbabwe’s current economic woes and possible solutions on Wednesday.
“Now we have a new President (Emmerson Mnangagwa), but, in
fact, the same kind of regime, we have a Minister of Finance (Mthuli Ncube) who
has been there since 2018 and it’s the same old story. We have got the governor
of the Reserve Bank (of Zimbabwe, John Mangudya), who’s been there since 2014.
That’s the same old story and we have got Zanu PF, a political party in power,
but you have to remember Zanu PF has more in common with a criminal
organisation than a political party, so that’s where we are at,” Hanke said.
“You have got criminals running the country. There are
absolutely no preconditions to install a successful currency board, there have
been over 70 of them. They have all been installed in the middle of the crisis
in most cases.”
Political lecturer and analyst Eldred Masunungure said
Hanke’s assertion was spot on.
“This is a party in government, deeply corrupt and has all
sorts of predatory conduct, both in politics and the economic issues of the
country; but it remains a political party. It’s an ugly animal, yes,” he said.
Newsday
