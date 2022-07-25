STUDENT STEALS UZ GEYSER

A-24 year-old University of Zimbabwe student has been arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda to answer to charges of theft of US$1500.

The student, Isheanesu Tsigo pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced three months in prison, of which they were wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit the same offence in the next three years.

In passing sentence, Dzuda said the court took into consideration that he is a family man and that he was still a student.

“The court is going to be lenient since the accused is a first time offender and also because the stolen property was recovered.

The court also took into consideration that you are still a student and that you are also a family man,” Dzuda said.

The court heard that in July 2022 around 1500hours at Manfred hostel UZ, Omega Kwangwa who is a protection officer at the institution heard a noise coming from the roof of the corridor.

Kwangwa then teamed up with Simba Mataga and they went to the corridor to check. They then saw Tsigo jumping out of the ceiling.

The duo managed to apprehend Tsigo. Kwangwa checked the roof of the ceiling where he found that Tsigo had dismantled the copper geyser. Kwangwa also discovered that Tsigo used a hacksaw, and one pair of pliers to commit the offence.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted. Newsday