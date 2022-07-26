OUR GIRLS ARE BEING ABUSED AT ANGLICAN SCHOOL : PARENTS



PARENTS are demanding answers from authorities at St Anne’s Goto Mission High School in Wedza, where female learners were allegedly abused.

The parents are also up in arms with school head, Kudzai Mutseyekwa, over the apparent lack of action in the row which erupted after some female learners claimed they were allegedly abused by the chaplain, Clinton Nyakamha.

They have also complained about poor drainage system at the school.

An official from the school, is reported to have tried to divert attention from the abuse, by blaming former School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, known as Gudo, who was not re-elected.

This followed a disputed election.

He was, however, selected as a committee member, yet he had gained more votes than anyone else.

The results forced parents to petition the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to look into the matter and call for a rerun.

Prior to the pressure, the headmaster had issued a statement that they were investigating the case of the sexual abuse of female learners.

He promised to furnish parents, the ministry and the police with the report.

Contacted for comment, Mashonaland East police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, said they were yet to receive a report.

“We haven’t received the matter and as soon as we get the details we will furnish you,” he said.

However, the tense discussions by parents in their WhatsApp groups indicate that the school authorities appear not keen to take action.

Below are some of the discussions by parents:

Kuita kahunhu kakadhakwa kudai? Ku vana shuwa? Aiidii kuenda kunze kwe gedhi kumabhawa uko kune wezera rake wane basa iroro? – Concerned Parent.

***

Nhaimi, taurai nesu vari paground veduwe kaaa I hope hatina kubatirwa vana moyo wangu waenda kure. – Concerned Parent.

***

So many things are taking place in that institution, vana havazi kutichwa futi apa. – Concerned Parent.

***

Nhaimi, zvese zvakashata zvikuitwa pachikoro zvikataurwa zvakungonzi Gudo ndiye, Gudo ndiye, vadii kutanga vabvunza vana first kuti manyepo here? Vakangomaka Gudo chete vanhu ava, voda kutiza mhosva dzavo vachingoti Gudo, Gudo, zvisina basa. – Concerned Parent.

***

Why blaming Gudo in particular? Gudo anoda development yechikoro uyo and not anything else. Paanga arimo mu SDC tanga tafara nekushanda kwake ne vabereki, maticha nevana. Kuva mu SDC is not an easy book to read, tinoda development apo not mahumbwe. – Concerned Parent. H Metro