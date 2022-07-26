OUR GIRLS ARE BEING ABUSED AT ANGLICAN SCHOOL : PARENTS

PARENTS are demanding answers from authorities at St Anne’s Goto Mission High School in Wedza, where female learners were allegedly abused.
The parents are also up in arms with school head, Kudzai
Mutseyekwa, over the apparent lack of action in the row which erupted after
some female learners claimed they were allegedly abused by the chaplain,
Clinton Nyakamha.
They have also complained about poor drainage system at the
school.
An official from the school, is reported to have tried to
divert attention from the abuse, by blaming former School Development Committee
(SDC) chairperson, known as Gudo, who was not re-elected.
This followed a disputed election.
He was, however, selected as a committee member, yet he had
gained more votes than anyone else.
The results forced parents to petition the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education to look into the matter and call for a rerun.
Prior to the pressure, the headmaster had issued a
statement that they were investigating the case of the sexual abuse of female
learners.
He promised to furnish parents, the ministry and the police
with the report.
Contacted for comment, Mashonaland East police
spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, said they were yet to receive a
report.
“We haven’t received the matter and as soon as we get the
details we will furnish you,” he said.
However, the tense discussions by parents in their WhatsApp
groups indicate that the school authorities appear not keen to take action.
Below are some of the discussions by parents:
Kuita kahunhu kakadhakwa kudai? Ku vana shuwa? Aiidii
kuenda kunze kwe gedhi kumabhawa uko kune wezera rake wane basa iroro? –
Concerned Parent.
***
Nhaimi, taurai nesu vari paground veduwe kaaa I hope hatina
kubatirwa vana moyo wangu waenda kure. – Concerned Parent.
***
So many things are taking place in that institution, vana
havazi kutichwa futi apa. – Concerned Parent.
***
Nhaimi, zvese zvakashata zvikuitwa pachikoro zvikataurwa
zvakungonzi Gudo ndiye, Gudo ndiye, vadii kutanga vabvunza vana first kuti
manyepo here? Vakangomaka Gudo chete vanhu ava, voda kutiza mhosva dzavo
vachingoti Gudo, Gudo, zvisina basa. – Concerned Parent.
***
Why blaming Gudo in particular? Gudo anoda development
yechikoro uyo and not anything else. Paanga arimo mu SDC tanga tafara
nekushanda kwake ne vabereki, maticha nevana. Kuva mu SDC is not an easy book
to read, tinoda development apo not mahumbwe. – Concerned Parent. H Metro
