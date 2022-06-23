ZIYAMBI BACKS ZEC ON VOTERS ROLL

JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has defended the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), saying the electoral body does not remove voters from their polling stations.
This followed reports that the country’s voters roll is in
shambles after independent statisticians, Team Pachedu, in February this year
accused Zec of illegally moving 170 000 voters from their original
constituencies and wards in the voters roll that was used for the March 26
by-elections.
Responding to queries on the voters roll in the National
Assembly on Wednesday, Ziyambi said: “Zec advises that it is not aware of any
formal report wherein it has been alleged that it has moved voters from their
registered polling stations without their consent. What the commission is aware
of are the powers granted to it by section 35 of the Electoral Act (Chapter
2:13), which provides that a voters roll may be altered by the commission at
any time to correct any error or omission, or to change the original name or
address of the voter to an altered name or address; which is done by the voter
registration officer at any time by correcting any obvious mistake or omission,
or by changing on the written application of a voter, the original name or
address of the voter to an altered name or address.”
Ziyambi said in terms of the Electoral Act, notice of
alteration of a voter is published in the Government Gazette by the commission
or voter registration officer.
He said the Act also provides that in the event that the
voter is aggrieved, they may appeal against a decision to a designated
magistrate of the province on whose voters roll the voter is, or prior to the
alteration registered.
“The commission recommends that where there are known
incidents of voters being moved from their polling stations without their
consent, a formal report must be filed at Zec provincial offices, or an appeal
of any decision of an alteration must be made by the commission or voter
registration officer to a designated magistrate within the affected voter’s
province.”
Ziyambi was also grilled over the issue of the diaspora
vote.
“There is currently no legislative framework that regulates
voting by citizens in the diaspora. If a person requires to vote, he has to be
registered in a constituency within Zimbabwe whereby the residential
requirements is among the voter registration requirements provided for by our
electoral law,” Ziyambi said.
Last month, the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob
Mudenda crossed swords with fellow Zanu PF members when he suggested that the
Constitution must be amended to allow millions of Zimbabweans in the diaspora
to vote in the 2023 elections.
“It is also important to note that the residence
requirement is not a requirement strictly for persons in the diaspora as it
also affects those who live in Zimbabwe. In this regard, the residence
requirements are not directed or targeted to exclude the diaspora vote as is
the assumption by many,” he said. Newsday
