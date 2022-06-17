MAN FALLS IN LOVE WITH UNCLE'S WIFE, SNATCHES HER

A CHITUNGWIZA man has fallen out with his uncle after he snatched his wife.

Philian Mvere, of Manyame Park, is no longer on talking terms with his uncle, Enoc Mvere, after his shenanigans.

Prior to this, Philian was pampering his uncle’s wife with gifts to win her heart.

“My uncle’s wife and I have been seeing each other for quite a while. We later decided that it was high time for us to move in together, and my uncle’s wife moved in with me.

“Enoc was not happy with this move and stormed my place and attacked me,” he said.

Philian said he had no choice but to lodge a complaint with the police. The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court before magistrate Sharon Mashavire.

Philian successfully applied for a peace order against his uncle.

In response, the uncle denied ever attacking his nephew, saying he was a peace-loving man.

“I would never be a violent man towards my nephew because they started dating in 2012 and I have moved on.

“He is just saying this to make his case sound better,” he said.

Magistrate Mashavire granted the peace order in Philian’s favour. H Metro