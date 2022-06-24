KIDNAPPED CHILDREN : COPS SEEK BIOLOGICAL PARENTS

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is looking for the biological parents of two children who were rescued by police officers in Mudzi from their alleged kidnappers two years ago.

The two aged 6 and 7 are being kept at a children’s home in Harare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the identification of biological parents of a girl (7) and a boy (6) who are currently living at a children’s home in Harare. The two infants were rescued by the police at Chakufuna Village, Mudzi in 2020 after they were kidnapped by the suspects, Gift Chemhuru and his wife Miriam Bwanali.

“The suspects are also linked to another case of kidnapping involving a minor which occurred in Harare in 2020. The minor was positively identified by her mother. Chemhuru was arrested while Bwanali is on the run.

“Anyone with information can contact National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631 or WhatsApp 0712800197 or report to any nearest police station,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said. Herald