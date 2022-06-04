JAVA, ROKI DUPED ME : PAULINE GUNDIDZA

SONGSTRESS Pauline Gundidza has claimed she is yet to get any payment for her contribution to her ex-husband Roki’s song Shine Like a Star (Nyeredzi).
Shine like a star was recorded under Passion Java Records,
and is one of the many songs that has re-ignited Roki’s career which looked
like it had faded.
The song which brings out the nostalgic feeling of the
urban grooves era, was released together with a video in September last year.
Speaking in an interview on Star FM, Pauline said she has
done collaborations where she would not get financial benefits for her efforts.
“I didn’t really get paid for my efforts on Shine Like a
Star. I am not happy with what happened when we made Shine Like a Star. Things
didn’t go the way we had planned,” she said.
Roki’s manager Tobias Matavikwa directed The Standard Style
to Passion Java Records whom he said owned the song.
“The song belongs to Passion Java Records, they are the
ones who brought the two artists (Roki and Pauline) together. They are the best
people to talk to,” he said.
Efforts to get a comment from Passion Java Records Boss
Lashan were fruitless as he did not respond to questions sent on his mobile
phone.
Pauline went on to reveal that she was also allegedly duped
by artists such as Stunner and Maskiri during their urban grooves era.
Pauline said she did not get anything for her contributions
on Maskiri’s NaMwari remix and also on a song with Stunner.
“When we started music, there was no framework and we were
duped a lot.
“We were made to work for free in the name of exposure and
it would bring a lot of infighting within the group (Mafriq). We were used by
many promoters and producers who would not give us royalties and rights to our
music,” she said.
“Myself and my friends Tererai and Buhle have a problem
that we need to address as we have a lot of our male counterparts who used us
on choruses and never gave us anything, for us it was the love of music.
“For example Stunner on the song Song Yangu, he never gave
me anything. He brought the concept but I have never received any royalties
from the song. Even when the song was still a hit, he would go and perform the
song alone. He went on to sell the song to a corporate and I did not get a
cent.
“Also on NaMwari by Maskiri, I didn’t get a cent, I also
wrote part of the concept of Aiyaho by Roki and I didn’t get a cent. Back then
the industry was not formal, and had no structure and the clever ones saw
business opportunities and made money from our talents. Now that I know I have
recently declared all my works to Zimura so that I get royalties.”
Pauline also revealed that she is in a stable relationship
and was planning on getting married, dismissing rumours that she is back with
her ex-husband Roki after they had worked on Shine Like a Star.
Pauline and Roki were a teen celebrity couple during the
early days of urban grooves.
They married at the age of 19 and their union gave birth to
two kids, Sky and Minana. Standard
