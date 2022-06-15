I DID NOT NOW TUKU WAS MARRIED, SAYS DAISY

DAISY MTUKUDZI, the widow of legendary singer and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi says she doesn’t consider herself someone who wrecked the marriage of another person.

In this final part of her explosive radio interview, we publish how she won Tuku’s heart and the tragedy of losing her beloved son, Sam, in tragic circumstances.

◆ WINNING TUKU’S HEART

She denied snatching Tuku from his first wife Melody Murape.

“I didn’t know about his marital status during that time, he had his sister, Ndaizivei, who said he was single and I knew nothing.

“It was at a later stage when I heard, he was once married.

“I did not even see, the wife.

“Ndakasvikira kuCranborne when I came from Kwekwe, I didn’t stay in Highfield, where his parents were, I would only visit my in-laws there.

“I had my own house, where I was staying. Why would people say ndakatora murume wemunhu, murume mukuru unomutora kupi?

“I have a ring from Tuku, I didn’t see him with a ring and ndaimutora kupi, ndandashayei?

“We had everything kumba kwedu, even when he came to pay his bride price, he even saw it kuti haasi wenzara uyu and I have kept the standards up to now.

“I heard that people attacked me, that I had snatched someone’s husband.

“Ko iye murume wemunhu wacho anotorwa, iye anga aenda kupi? I stayed with him for 38 years, ko akadii kutorwa?

“People say musicians are reckless, but anoita ikoko and I don’t look for that, akauya kumba, I respect him like a husband.

“Akauya nehembe dzake dzine malipistic ake, ndikati ko chii ichi? Mafans, and I have to understand that.

“Zvakatomboitika kakawanda, kuuya nemalipstic, ndiripo wotonzi mwaa nemafans, like in South Africa.

“So, I don’t know why people say, I took someone’s husband.”

◆ RELATIONS

She also bared her soul on her relationship with Tuku’s children from previous marriages.

“To me handizive kana vasingandide, I was married while Tuku had one kid, Sandra kana kuti Shupikai.

“Zvekuti hatina good relationship or, maybe, they are the ones who say that, havana good relationship neni, but mwana, mwana, you have to dance to my tune when you are a kid.

“But, when you grow up, you can do what you want.

“Samantha turned 40 recently and we had a birthday on Saturday while Selmor is around 37 or 38.

“It surprised me kuti, maybe, he went back to his wife, since I didn’t look for many things.

“Ndikati ko zvafamba sei apa, ndikati endai munogara kumba kwenyu, hanti kana munhu aita zvaaita anodzokera kumba kwake, ko sei akazoramba aneni?

“I even went to Gokwe to do my businesses.

“Mamusicians, ka, kana usina kusimba unotoisiya imba yacho. We didn’t even spend a year on separation, he came back to me.

“They should use common sense kuti I was staying in Kwekwe and they were in Harare, ndakamutora ari kupi?

Daisy Mtukudzi

“I don’t know what people think, but I met Tuku without another wife, and I was told nanatete.

“They (the children) are staying with their families, but if I do a function they come.

“I take them as children, hameno ivo vanenge vachifungei, because chaicho chavanoti ndakatadza, ngavataure?”

◆ THE BOOK: TUKU BACKSTAGE

Daisy also gave her views on the book, Tuku Backstage, written by veteran journalist, Shepherd Mutamba.

“I still remember, Tuku refusing for the book not to be written, maybe, he insisted.

“I think ane zvaaitsvaga because I think, he wanted to do a biography.

“In fact, someone showed that he had a child but Tuku hid the paper.

“I confronted him, and he looked surprised, over the child, Selby.

“Zvekuti ndakabata pfuti over the issue, hanti paifanira kuita mhosva?

“Kwandiri handina kumbonzi mwana, until his death, he refused, akaramba.

“Mwana wandoziva anonzi Sybil, ko uyu ndakamutambira sei, uyu ndakamuda sei?

“She stays in Highfield.”

◆ TUKU ESTATE

“People surprise me a lot, hanti that’s why there are wills? He made his choice and people should not attack me.

“Ngavataure, vachaneta, kana iye akanyora zvaakanyora, iye Shepherd chimutsvagai anyore futi zvaanoda, haaite munhu iyeye.

“If I was a bad wife, I don’t think Tuku would leave anything for me. I went to the Master of High Court without knowing anything.

“I did the proper procedures, so I am surprised why relatives and friends attack me. I can’t tell someone like Tuku what to do.

“I think Tuku, knows we worked for these things. I am surprised why people call me greedy.

◆ TUKU CARS

“Even when I am driving, ndoita sendichadhumwa, people wanting to see who is driving. I will continue to use that car, I am not changing the number plates.

“It surprises me why people hate me but ivo vanofanira kundida here, ndiri mari here?”

◆ SAM’S DEATH

“I am still in that situation. I thought when you are relatives you are one, and I realised some people were happy with his death. Even Tuku’s death, some relatives celebrated.

“Sam pains me up today. He died a young man, he was turning 21, but he worked for himself, dai asiri mwana wangu zvainzi ndomuomesera.

“He had to learn the hard way, at his age he had a house, but varume vakuru vane ma35 years vano renter.

“I think that’s why vanhu vachindivenga. Sam worked hard and ndaitomuomesera. I think ipa munhu badza.”

◆ ADVICE

“I feel kuti kufirwa, as long you are fit, you have to carry on. For me it’s a blow, zvekuti ndakatomborwara, vanoziva body yangu yakadzikira, but I had to be strong.

“Ndikasasimba, Pakare Paye panotowira pasi, and that place needs to work.

“I think, even sponsors, if they see hardworking widows, they can support.

“To those widows, solution is not going to the bars, or kutsvaga chidhara, chekuita sei, iwewe shanda.

“Money will not come at once. I even sang, pashoma ipapo paunapo, the problem with today’s children, they are not satisfied, and love is not money.

“Fans should continue supporting, Tuku’s place.

"Fans should continue supporting, Tuku's place.

"They should support their legend's place, and if he sees his fans, he will be happy."