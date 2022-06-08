ED'S SON PROMOTED TO MAJOR

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Sean has reportedly been promoted to the post of army major, raising speculation that the Zanu PF party leader is consolidating his power within the army as he prepares for the 2023 watershed elections.
Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 after toppling his
mentor, the late former President Robert Mugabe in a coup.
“Sean was a lieutenant before he was promoted to the
position of captain in the Presidential Guard, a position which he currently
holds,” a source said.
“He (Sean) is set to be appointed an army major after
passing a course. Sean is also a businessman and is a disciplined person. At
the moment he is one of Mnangagwa’s key pillars in politics,” the source added.
On Sean’s elevation, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)
spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said the President’s son was
still captain, but had passed a junior staff course.
“It is true that he passed a junior staff course, he is a
captain in the army and has not been promoted. After passing the course, and
just like anyone else, everyone needs progression in life. There was a picture
of him circulating on social media saying he is now an army major. He was just
celebrating passing a junior staff course just like any individual would do
after being successful,” Makotore said.
Political analyst Methuseli Moyo said there was no reason
to scandalise progression of the
Mnangagwa’s son in the army.
“So far no one has brought forward any reason why he should
not be promoted, except that he is the President’s son. As to whether his
upcoming promotion has a bearing on issues in Zanu PF, I think it is
farfetched. Again, to imagine that the President can consolidate power through
his son in the army is stretching issues a bit too far,” Moyo said.
Another political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: “I think he
(Sean Mnangagwa) does not have an influence in the army as he does not have any
war credentials.” Newsday
