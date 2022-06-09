ANOTHER GENERAL DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Major-General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi has been declared a national hero.
Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha
confirmed the development last night.
“The Politburo this afternoon (yesterday) applauded the
decision made by President Mnangagwa to confer national hero status on
Major-General (Rtd) Simpson Nyathi.
“The public will be advised on the burial arrangements in
due course,” said Cde Bimha
Maj-Gen Nyathi died on Sunday morning at the Josiah Magama
Tongogara Barracks Referral Hospital in Harare.
He was 61.
Relatives and colleagues yesterday described him as an
intelligent and quiet man who stood firm for justice and defended Zimbabwe’s
legacy.
They were speaking during a funeral parade held at the
Charles Gumbo Barracks (formerly 1 Commando) in Harare.
Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Phillip Valerio
Sibanda led the proceedings.
As per the army’s custom, the fine soldier was given a dignified
parade which included parading of the coffin, a sermon from the chaplain and
laying of wreaths.
General Sibanda laid the first wreath followed by Commander
Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke while Air Vice Marshal
Jacob Nzvede, who was representing Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Elson Moyo,
laid the last one.
Speaking at the funeral parade Gen Sibanda said Maj-Gen
(Rtd) Nyathi will be remembered for his immense contribution to the liberation
struggle.
“We will always remember you as a humble, warm, likeable,
patriotic, and selfless team player and a true revolutionary cadre,” he said.
Gen Sibanda said the sacrifices made by Maj-Gen Nyathi
together with other heroes and heroines that freed the country should always be
remembered.
“It remains a challenge to us all to defend the values that
they stood and fought for. We must always remember that to be who we are today
it is because somebody shed their sweat or blood as the late Nyathi and many
others did.
“Let us never lose sight of this important fact, no matter
kuti tinenge tadziyigwa sei,” he said.
A colleague, Major-General Emmanuel Matatu said Maj-Gen
Nyathi was a friend, somebody with whom he shared a lot of memories.
“I knew him as a hard worker, a man who would stick to his
word. A man who would articulate especially logistics policies quite clearly
for everybody to be able to understand where we were going and supposed to be
doing,” he said.
Beitbridge East legislator, Cde Albert Ngulube said Maj-Gen
Nyathi was a class ahead of him in secondary school and they crossed to Zambia
via Botswana together for military training.
He said they separated briefly before reuniting in 1980 and
came back home together.
“From there he is a person I knew very well. I treated him
like a brother. We were very close as friends until up to the last days when he
left us.
“He was a very quiet guy, but very intelligent. He rarely
talked even when we used to go to his farm or home he didn’t raise his voice.
He was so cool and calculative. He would give you advice, he was a mature guy,”
he said.
The elder brother, Colonel Samuel Mpabanda, said Major-Gen
Nyathi was a frank person.
“He was quiet and did not bring any problems to the
parents. He was a hardworking man and very intelligent,” he said.
His sister, Ms Gildah Maphosa, said Major-Gen Nyathi was an
intelligent person whom the family thought would become a medical doctor but
was hurt when he dropped out of school to pursue the liberation struggle.
She said the family elders tried to convince him to pursue
academics, but he stuck to his decision to serve in the army.
“He was a helping brother. Losing him is hard but we have
accepted it because it is the way we leave this world. We are grateful to the
army for the decent funeral,” said the sister. Herald
