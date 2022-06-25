AFRIFORUM NOT PATROLLING SA, ZIM BORDER : SA GOVT

South Africa’s Home Affairs department has dismissed claims by lobby group, Afriforum, that it is patrolling the border between the neighbouring country and Zimbabwe at Musina in Limpopo.
The department said it would be illegal for AfriForum to
conduct patrols.
AfriForum said members of the group are at the border to
guard their farms neighbouring the borderline.
The responsibility of patrolling the border has not been
handed over to any citizen or group of citizens.
“The department wishes to also state that in line with the
commitments made by minister Aaron Motsoaledi in his budget vote speech for
2022/23, the Border Management Authority is proceeding with speed and has
finalised the appointment of the first cohort of border guards who will be
deployed along the vulnerable segments of the borderline.
“The appointment of the border guards is another
significant milestone in the implementation of the Border Management
Authority,” said the department in a statement.
AfriForum announced earlier this month it had deployed
sniffer dogs and guards in response to concerns around SA’s porous borders.
It claimed its efforts resulted in the group seizing
smuggled goods valued at R12m.
“Between June and September of last year alone AfriForum’s
neighbourhood watch in Musina helped to seize smuggled goods with a total value
of more than R12m.
“This has a substantial impact on the illegal activities
and, according to information we have received, some of these smugglers have
thrown in the towel because of the resilience of our volunteers. This is an
enormous success,” said the group’s campaign manager Jacques Broodryk.
—TimesLive
