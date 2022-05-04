ZUPCO IS FAILING : GOVT

GOVERNMENT yesterday admitted that the public is facing transport challenges and that the State-owned Zupco is failing to meet demand.
In 2020, the government banned private commuter omnibus
operators, and directed them to join the Zupco franchise under the pretext of
controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Addressing journalists at a post-Cabinet briefing
yesterday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Government is
concerned about the inconvenience caused to travellers by the shortage of
transport. Zupco is engaging private operators in order to ensure the safety of
our travelling public. Government has not banned operations by private
operators, but these must be roadworthy.”
The commuting public, including students has been left
stranded after police and other government agencies recently launched an
operation against private commuter omnibus operators and unregistered vehicles.
Over 3 000 motorists have been nabbed, police said.
Mutsvangwa, however, dodged questions on police officers
posing safety risks to travellers by throwing spikes, endangering the lives of
commuters as what happened in Mutare yesterday when four people died .
“The government noted with concern the proliferation of
unlicensed transporters. Police will enforce the law without fear or favour,”
she said.
The admission that Zupco is failing to meet demand comes
after Parliament called on Local Government minister July Moyo to issue a
ministerial statement on the transport challenges being faced by commuters.
“At the height of lockdown the government introduced Zupco
transport model…but Zupco has demonstrated incapacitation,” Mbizo MP Settlement
Chikwinya said.
“Now that we have eased lockdown regulations I move that
the Local Government minister, who is in charge of Zupco comes to Parliament
with a ministerial statement to interrogate so that we — allow private operators to be able to satisfy three
conditions namely availability of
transport, affordability and safe
travel.”
Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa said there were enough maize stocks
to feed the nation despite poor rains and supply chain disruptions caused by
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe coupled
with COVID-19 pandemic are weighing heavily on the logistical and financial
aspects of commodity supply chains, and this is affecting fuel, fertilizers and
wheat supply systems, including the price determination mechanisms,” Mutsvangwa
said. Newsday
