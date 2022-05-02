WE ARE INCAPACITATED AGAIN : TEACHERS

WORKERS yesterday accused government of making empty promises on improved wages and conditions of service for “too many years”, as teachers declared “incapacitation” again.
With schools opening for the second term today, teachers
said they could not afford to go to work.
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general
Japhet Moyo told NewsDay yesterday that unlike in the good old days when salary
increases were announced on May Day, workers were now living on false promises
from government and employers.
On Sunday, the country commemorated Workers Day, which is
celebrated globally on May 1.
ZCTU held celebrations at 20 centres across the country,
with the main celebrations being held at Chemhanza Stadium in Dzivarasekwa,
Harare, where Public Service minister Paul Mavima was the guest of honour.
“They only speak without taking action. They promised free
education, free healthcare, free electricity, but those promises have not been
fulfilled. Trade unionists have been criminalised and whenever workers try to
demonstrate, they are arrested. Workers are not politicians, but they will be
demonstrating for their tummies,” Moyo said.
“We are happy that Mavima graced our celebrations because
previously, the government would send junior officials.”
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president
Obert Masaraure said: “As teachers, we
have never been treated well by the government, which has never fulfilled its
promises. We are now going into the second term and our children are being
chased away from school despite government promises to pay fees for them. We
have written twice to the government over the payment of school fees for
teachers’ children, but they (authorities) have responded saying they are on
it.”
Last term, teachers and headmasters failed to report for
duty claiming incapacitation. Government responded by suspending more than 50
000 educators.
The teachers are demanding to be paid the pre-October 2018
salary of US$540 per month as the economy wobbles under raging inflation, which
has eroded incomes.
“The issue of assistance for three children of a teacher
with school fees amounting to $20 000 each per term is long overdue as we are
entering the second term without any fruition,” Takavafira Zhou, the
Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president said yesterday.
“The earlier government deposits the money, which has now
accumulated to
$40 000 per child (for two terms), into teachers’ accounts
the better.”
Zhou said teachers also wanted a rescue package that would
enable them to report for work as the average teachers’ salary of $18 000 was
grossly insufficient.
Educators Union of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Munodawafa
said: “Workers in Zimbabwe, especially teachers, have for a couple of years
been doing nothing more than community service.
“They have been offering their services for free and employers seem not to care. Paying workers in local currency is a mockery considering that all goods and services are being sold in US dollars. This comes at a time when the exchange rate is spiralling out of control.”
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro, however, said everything was in place for schools opening,
adding that there were no indications that teachers would fail to report for
duty.
“Yes, we are ready to open and it’s all systems go. A lot
of teachers are already at their work stations,” he said.
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) raised
concerns over the persecution of workers and labour rights activists by
authorities for advocating for improved salaries.
“The authorities routinely arrest workers and union leaders
for protesting for better wages and improved working conditions in violation of
workers’ rights to freedom to demonstrate and petition, which is enshrined in
the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” ZLHR said in a statement.
Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo said if
government continued to fail to honour its promises to workers, there would be
widespread resistance.
“The situation is getting out of hand. We urge the
government not to frog jump in terms of the workers’ welfare, otherwise it
risks resistance. The workers’ salaries have been eroded by inflation too much.
It is painful to expect someone to live on US$60 per month. We are tired of
false promises and want action now as workers have lost patience,” Dongo said.
Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union president Robert Chiduku
said: “There was nothing to celebrate on
Sunday and what we see is only betrayal by the government. We foresee a major
brain drain, especially in the nursing profession, which has been birthed by
the prevailing economic crisis and fake promises by the employer.” Newsday
