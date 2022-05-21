WE ARE GOING AFTER STOLEN LUXURY CARS :COPS

The operation is not only being conducted in Zimbabwe, but
in the region at large as police seek to stop the theft of posh vehicles that
are often smuggled to foreign nations.
Most of the vehicles are smuggled using fake documents
before their engines and chassis numbers are tampered with to obtain genuine
documents.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed that the police were participating in such an operation.
“We are not only targeting posh vehicles but stolen and
unregistered vehicles and those that were not cleared properly. On unregistered
vehicles, we are saying there is no reason whatsoever that they should be
driven without number plates because the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR)
informed us that they have no backlogs and that they have adequate registration
number plates in stock,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said the CVR had notified the police that
once someone applied for registration number plates, they will be able to get
them within 48 hours.
A team of detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad and
other sections countrywide has since been deployed to conduct the blitz that is
targeting the luxurious vehicles.
Law enforcement agents from other countries within the
region are also carrying out the operation.
ZRP will soon release statistics of vehicles it has
impounded so far.
In 2014, Interpol and ZRP conducted an operation code-named
“Usalamu” targeting stolen vehicles.
The operation was being conducted in other Interpol member
countries and law enforcement agents were targeting Isuzu trucks and Toyota
Fortuner SUVs, which were being smuggled in and out of the country.
Nearly 7,2 million cars were reported stolen in 127
countries worldwide in 2013. Most of the vehicles were lost through car-jacking
while others were stolen from parking lots.
“Interpol’s Stolen Motor Vehicles database contains more
than 7,2 million records submitted by 127 member countries. There has been a
large increase in the use of the SMV database in recent years — from three
million searches in 2007 to more than 100 million searches,” Interpol said
then.
In 2005, 3 296 263 vehicles were stolen, in 2012 there were
7 250 909, 7 097 877 in 2011 and in 2010 there were 7 156 792 reports. In 2004,
the figure was 7 288 741.
Interpol also said: “Vehicle crime is a highly organised
criminal activity affecting all regions of the whole world and with clear links
to organised crime and terrorism.”
Interpol is the world’s largest international police
organisation, with 190 members. Its role is to enable police around the world
to work together.
All member countries are connected through a secure
communications system known as I-24/ 7.
This gives police real-time access to criminal databases
containing millions of records globally.
Interpol’s unique system of notices is used to alert member
countries to fugitives, dangerous criminals, missing persons, and weapons
threats.
In 2017, a Tanzanian national was arrested at Mount Selinda
Border Post in Chipinge for allegedly trying to smuggle into Mozambique a BMW
X4, which he had reportedly stolen at gunpoint in South Africa. Herald
