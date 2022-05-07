SHOPPING NOW AN EXTREME SPORT IN ZIM

FOR some high-income earners, shopping has always been a leisure pursuit in which families or couples happily partake.
A recent study stated that shopping can be therapeutic and
help improve a person’s mood.
Shopping, according to the research, can also be very good
for physical health as walking and carrying shopping bags is said to be capable
of burning as much as 385 calories in a week.
However, for most Zimbabweans, shopping for basic
necessities such as cooking oil, mealie-meal and even alcoholic beverages has,
of late, become an extreme sport.
Giant supermarkets and many other shops are charging wildly
different prices for the same goods.
As a result of the price discrepancies, customers are now
having to hop from one retail outlet to the other comparing prices before
parting ways with their hard-earned money.
It is only bargain buyers that are getting the best deals
on the market.
“I have been visiting major shops comparing prices. I
notice they all have different prices for the same product.
“I have to compare prices in at least three different shops
before I commit to buy,” said Kudzai Mundingi, who was buying groceries in one
of the supermarkets located in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD).
Several factors, among them rentals, suppliers, location
and discounts have been cited as major contributors to product pricing.
However, what worryingly raises eyebrows is that different
outlets of the same retail chain could be renting the same space or location,
yet the contrast in their prices could be as sharp as night and day.
“I bought sugar from a tuckshop in downtown Harare. I am
now on my way to another supermarket which is further uptown.
“The price of cooking oil there is much cheaper than the
price that is being charged by some shops here,” Mavis Midzi, another shopper,
added.
A snap survey revealed that such basic things as
mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil, rice and beer can have massive price
discrepancies.
For instance, a locally produced two-litre bottle of
cooking oil is being sold for US$3,50 by one of the giant supermarkets in town
yet an equally big competitor, a spitting distance away, has the same product
pegged at US$4,50.
The same product is being sold as high as US$5 in other
shops.
Chris Kamba, the spokesperson of the Consumer Council of
Zimbabwe (CCZ), advised shoppers to take their time.
“From a consumer point of view, price disparities are good
because they encourage competition amongst players.
“As CCZ, we advise consumers to shop wisely by comparing
prices in different shops,” Kamba said.
The CCZ, he added, has since created social media groups
that are advising consumers on how to shop wisely.
Apart from supermarkets, pharmacies and shops that sell
agricultural inputs are also caught up in the price ‘madness’.
It is normal for businesses to charge different prices,
however, it is the margins of the price differences that are leaving more
questions than answers.
One glaring example is that of three pharmacies that are
selling cough syrup from the same supplier at three different prices.
In one of the pharmacies, the syrup was being sold for
US$3,50, while the other two were selling the same product for US$5 and US$6.
It’s absolutely wild!
“The issue of discounts, suppliers, location and rentals
come into play in the pricing matrix.
“When you buy your medication in the CBD, expect to folk
out more compared to when buying it say in the downtown area or in the
high-density areas.
“In addition, we have generics in drugs, which naturally
means different prices,” said one pharmacist.
Shops that specialise in agrochemicals are also not making
the situation any better.
The price of ammonium nitrate fertiliser ranges between
US$30 and US$34.
Hopping from one retail outlet to another is not only
tiresome but also time-consuming.
Consumers are also concerned about local currency prices
that are ‘conveniently’ adjusted on tills.
“We charge in local currency but our prices follow the
official United States dollar rate.
“This then means each time there are changes, we make
necessary adjustments, which are, however, not as swift as changing stickers on
the shelves,” said Tafadza Chigodora, a supervisor with one of the leading
supermarkets in the country.
Competition
Denford Mutashu, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers
president, said price disparities are good for the consuming public.
“It means that consumers are spoilt for choice. “
“The disparities show that there is a spirit of competition
within the retailing sector.
“Price disparities are normal and very good for the
consumers,” he said.
However, Mutashu believes the predicament can easily be
addressed if Zimbabweans “preserve and protect” the local currency.
“Some of the price disparities that we see today are a
direct result of the parallel market exchange rate. Retailers are charging
their prices based on where they would have accessed the foreign currency.
“We must safeguard and strengthen our currency so that it
can become a currency of choice.”
Guzzlers are also in quandary.
A social media joke currently trending insinuates bargain
buyers are getting sober while searching for better prices.
Ivan Zhakata, president of the Drinkers Association of
Zimbabwe (DAZ), which encourages responsible drinking had a word or two.
“We noticed disparities in the prices of beer and other
alcoholic beverages in different outlets across the country.
“Although this might be attributed to a number of factors,
we urge the outlets to peg their alcoholic beverages at reasonable prices so
that people will not resort to cheap illicit brews,” he said.
“They say time is money. Some people who drink alcohol
might find it difficult to go from one outlet to another comparing prices. Such
people might end up taking the cheaper and readily available illicit brews.”
Solutions
Either way, the members always get a good deal as they each
get 20 kgs of rice, 20kgs sugar, 20kgs flour, a box of cooking oil, two boxes
of pasta, another box of washing powder among many other basic groceries.
These grocery pooling money groups, the consumers say, help
them get value for their money.
Whilst shopping is considered by some as a luxurious
pursuit and a source of happiness, it reamins different story for those that
move around comparing prices in supermarkets before buying in order to save
that extra dollar. Sunday Mail
