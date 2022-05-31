MY ESTRANGED WIFE IS THREATENING TO KILL OUR KIDS

A DISPUTE between a married couple has spilled into court amid accusations the wife threatened to kill their three minor children.
Evans Magose has since applied for a protection order at
the Harare Civil Court against Sinobule Nomazini.
The two are currently on separation, pending the hearing of
their divorce, at the High Court.
Evans claimed they were no longer on good books and their
minor children were suffering since his estranged wife was now threatening to
kill them.
“She is abusing me emotionally and l do not have peace of
mind. She called me and threatened to kill our children.
“I don’t know how to deal with this situation since now,
she is the one with children’s custody.
“l don’t have any other solution but to ask the court to
restrain her,” said Evans.
In response, Sinobule denied the allegations and accused
him of having extramarital affairs.
“I deny all the allegations levelled against me. The truth is he is having an extramarital
affair which has led to our separation,” she said.
In her ruling, presiding magistrate Sharon Mashavire
granted the peace order in Evans’ favour.
She ordered Sinobule to maintain peace and take temporary
custody of children as they await the High Court ruling, over the issue of
custody. H Metro
