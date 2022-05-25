HUMILIATED MWONZORA CHICKENS OUT OF BY-ELECTIONS

THE opposition MDC Alliance, led by Douglas Mwonzora, has resolved not to contest any by-elections following humiliating defeats in recent by-elections, NewsDay has learnt.
The party said it would only contest the 2023 general
elections and has not fielded a candidate for the Masvingo West ward 21
by-election set for June 25.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF
councillor Tinago Mupinga on March 24.
MDC-A chairperson Morgan Komichi was yesterday evasive, and
could not give the reason the party failed to field a candidate.
Komichi referred questions to the party’s secretary for
elections Gandhi Mudzingwa whose number was not reachable.
During the March 26 and May 6 by-elections, Mwonzora’s
party failed to get any council or parliamentary seat out of the contested 133.
This was despite the MDC-A having caused the vacancies after it recalled more
than 40 MPs and more than 80 councillors affiliated to Nelson Chamisa’s
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.
The three candidates nominated for the June 25 by-elections
are Zanu PF’s Chenjerai Mumbire, CCC’s Onias Mawarire and Sister Nhando, an
independent candidate.
In a statement yesterday Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana confirmed the by-election.
“It is hereby notified in terms of section 125(4) of the
Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that at the close of the sitting of the nomination
court on Monday May 9, 2022, the candidates listed in the schedule were duly
nominated for election as councillor in ward 21 of Masvingo RDC (rural district
council). Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday June 25, 2022,”
Silaigwana said.
Political analysts told NewsDay that Mwonzora’s party was
avoiding further embarrassment.
Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: “If they are going
by empirical evidence of past performance, their instinct is that they are not
fielding until they get their numbers correct. But that is the wrong strategy
because if you don’t contest then you are exposing your weaknesses.”
Another political analyst Effie Ncube said: “They are
obviously saving themselves from the obvious embarrassment that is going to
come should they field a candidate. Their party is no match to the CCC, and
people have moved to Chamisa. There is no question about that. The MDC Alliance
has lost the show.”
