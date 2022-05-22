FOOTBALL BOUNCERS BANNED

TEAM bouncers will not be allowed on the field of play when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes next weekend as the league moves to curb violence and pitch invasions.
The presence of team bouncers on the pitch will attract a
US$2 000 fine from the PSL.
Following a security Indaba to address pitch invasion and
hooliganism incidents stalking local football, the PSL believes having
non-accredited people on the field, starting with bouncers, who escort teams
“guarding” the field before kick-off barred from the pitch is the first step
towards bringing sanity.
Nasty engagements involving shoving between home and away
bouncers before kick-off in glaring sight of fans has been viewed as among the
factors inciting pitch invasions and hooliganism.
PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said only the
technical staff, players, medical personnel, referees, match commissioners and
accredited photographers will be allowed on the pitch.
“With immediate effect, we don’t want to see anyone other
than accredited personnel who have been cleared to be part of that zone (on the
pitch).
“The playing area is for participating teams, technical
staff, accredited photographers who are branded by the league, medical team,
referees and the match commissioner. Not even PSL employees or club officials
will be allowed on the pitch.
“Those bouncers we have seen in some games roaming on the
pitch are no longer allowed and if one of them goes on to the pitch, the club
will be fined US$2 000. The match commissioner will only allow accredited
people on the pitch,” said Ndebele.
Cricket is one sport strict with following zones, with
certain areas restricted for non-accredited individuals.
Following the security Indaba, Ndebele said clubs have to
identify marshals to undergo training on dealing with crowds.
“It was good to have security officers, not bouncers, but
trained people attending the symposium. Their contributions were insightful.
The police have agreed to work together to train the marshals. Now clubs have
to identify and recommend those marshals for training on how to handle crowds.
Marshals and stewards should be the first line when dealing with fans,” Ndebele
said.
Going forward, the PSL believes there shouldn’t be an over
reliance on police and want to copy the South African system whereby there are
few police officers at the stadium.
The PSL intends to come up with a safety and security
manual to be followed in event management.
“The next stage as a request from security officers is to
have stadium maps and signage improved. It’s mandatory to have a PA system and
correct people operating it in the stadium.
Those who should be at the PA system are police, club
security officers, stadium announcers for home and away teams. The police
should be the ones announcing stadium evacuation in the event that fans need to
go out instead of dispersing them with tear smoke,” Ndebele said.
On dealing with fans, the league said clubs must have
communication channels with their followers.
The PSL plans to have a fully-fledged club administrators
and management course subject to the board’s approval
The league intends to assist in setting up structures that
clubs will use to communicate with their fans.
