FATHER RAPES OWN DAUGHTER (7)

A WARREN PARK man was dragged to court after he allegedly raped his seven-year-old daughter after she had gone to visit him at his house.

The 31-year-old man (name withheld) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail consideration.

The court heard that on April 14 the complainant, who is aged seven, went to visit her father.

They live in the same neighbourhood.

It is alleged that when she arrived, at around midday, she found her father lying on his bed.

She asked for money to buy snacks and he told her that he didn’t have money.

He allegedly then invited her onto his bed, where he raped her without protection.

After the incident, he allegedly told her to go back to her home and threatened to beat her if she told anyone about the incident.

The seven-year-old went home and, three days later, her aunt saw her crying in the dining room because her private parts were painful.

Her aunt then asked her what had happened and she disclosed that her father had raped her and a police report was filed.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted. H Metro