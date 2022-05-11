FARMERS REJECT GRAIN PRICES

FARMERS in the Midlands province have resisted the new Grain Marketing Board (GMB) grain prices that were announced by government last week, saying they would rather sell their maize to the highest bidders.
GMB recently increased the maize and traditional grains producer
price to $75 000 per tonne up from the previous $50 000 announced in December.
In US dollar terms, the new price of grain is around US$180
using black market rates.
The farmers have described the new prices as too low and
have called on the government to pay them in foreign currency to cushion them
against the depreciating local currency.
Gokwe and Kwekwe farmers who spoke to Southern Eye said by
the time they get paid in the local currency at harvest time, the money would
have been eroded by inflation.
“The producer prices should be pegged in US dollar because
our local currency is not stable,” Herbert Choruma, a Gokwe farmer said.
“The maize and traditional grains producer prices of $75
000 per metric tonne by GMB are uncompetitive. We are now contemplating on
selling our produce on the black market. Government cannot expect farmers to
produce when it is paying such low prices for grain. The production chain will
be hamstrung,” another farmer Sheila Muronziwa said.
Farmers said it costs US$100 to prepare land per hectare
and two applications of herbicides also cost US$100.
“That farmer also requires labour to remove weeds and
tender the crops. Farmers are simply
going to sell their produce to the highest bidder,” said Kwekwe farmer Misheck
Shumba.
Farmers also accused GMB of taking long to pay for grain
delivered to its depots. Newsday
