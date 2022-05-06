COP SELLS WEED IN POLICE CAMP

A CHEEKY police constable stationed at Headlands who was allegedly selling and distributing dagga from his residence at a police camp has been hauled before a Rusape magistrate for unlawfully possessing or using dangerous drugs.

Shingirai Enock Tapatapa (29) and his alleged accomplice, Taurai Maruwa (27) were remanded in custody to May 9 when they appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mrs Lucy-Anne Ndiraya facing charges of contravening Section 157 of the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Public prosecutor, Mr Tawanda Karikoga told the court that on April 28, Maruwa was arrested over an assault case.

“The suspect was searched by the arresting police officers and he was found in possession of a small black bag containing 19 sachets of loose dagga. During interviews, he indicated that he was given the dagga by Constable Tapatapa to sell on his behalf.

“He also revealed that the cop had packed the dagga. The suspect further revealed that the police officer was also in possession of some dagga packed in a black plastic bag in his room.”

Efforts to locate the cop on the same day were fruitless as he was off duty. However, the following day he reported for duty and he was quickly summoned to the Officer-In-Charge’s office where he was informed of the allegations that were being levelled against him.

“Assistant Inspector Kasange, Sergeant Chikwature and Constable Govha escorted him to his room where a search was to be conducted.

“On arrival at the doorstep, Tapatapa told the three police officers that he was missing the keys to his room. He was searched and a sachet of dagga was found in his pair of trousers’ right pocket. The key to his room was also found in the same pocket.

“A search was conducted and a black plastic bag containing loose dagga was recovered from Tapatapa’s blankets. The recovered dagga was taken to Rusape Post Office where it weighed 920 grammes. It will be produced in court as exhibit,” said Mr Karikoga. Manica Post