12 ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO BRIBE COPS

POLICE have announced the arrest of 12 bus conductors for trying to bribe police officers who were implementing an operation code-named “No To Cross Border crimes” in Beitbridge.
This comes as South African police have expressed concern
over an increase in the smuggling of stolen goods from South Africa to
Zimbabwe, or vice versa, through the Beitbridge Border Post.
Buses have been smuggling people or goods, through the
Beitbridge Border, especially during the rainy season, when the Limpopo river
will be flooded.
As of May 4, police had arrested more than 150 000 people
under the operation targeting cross border crimes.
Police in Beitbridge were offered cash amounting to R4 150
plus US$23 by bus conductors.
“On 20/05/22, members of the National Taskforce attached to
‘No To Cross Border Crimes,’ in Beitbridge arrested 12 bus conductors, Proceed
Mugadza (34), Mahsya Darlington (45), Titos Nyagara (55), Anyway Chizombe (39),
Edmore Mavhiza (50), Blessing Gune (32), Previous Nyangoro (45), Laston
Katsande (41), Elvis Mashira (34), Kudakwashe Ndlovu (42), Peter Muronza (34)
and Onias Mungwanda (37) for bribery at Bubi Roadblock along
Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul
Nyathi, said.
“The suspects had offered to bribe the police officers by
offering them various amounts of cash so that the buses could be allowed free
passage without being searched.
“The total amount of cash offered as bribe is R4150 and
US$23. Investigations are in progress”
Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of
robbery which occurred at a company along Shamwari Road, Mt Hampden.
“Eleven suspects, who were armed with unidentified rifles,
iron bars and machetes, pounced on five security guards who were on duty before
tying their legs and hands with shoe laces as well as ropes,” Ass Comm Nyathi
said.
“The suspects stole five cellphones and Z$206 from the
security guards.
“They also stole 25mm by 1000 metres plain copper cable and
50-metre armoured cable all valued at US$24 280.
“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police
station.” H Metro
