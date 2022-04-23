ZIMBA GETS TWO LIFE SENTENCES IN SA

A 32-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean man, Andrea Imbayarwo has been slapped with two life sentences by a South African High Court for raping and killing a British businesswoman in Thabazimbi in Limpopo province.

Imbayarwo who committed the offence in 2014, was convicted of committing the two crimes when he appeared at the Limpopo Division High Court this week.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed the development.

“The accused, 32-year-old Zimbabwean national, Andrea Imbayarwo was sentenced to two life imprisonment for raping and killing Christine Robinson, who was the owner of Raditau Lodge in Thabazimbi in the Waterberg District. This horrendous crime was committed during 2014,” he said.

“The deceased was found in her bedroom on the morning of 30 July 2014 at about 07:30. The police were called and on arrival at the scene, the victim was found with the knife still stuck in her neck. She was certified dead by paramedics.”

Lt Col Ledwaba said investigations were carried out and it was then discovered that Imbayarwo had on the same day hired a vehicle to take him to Beitbridge Border Post with the aim to go to Zimbabwe when he committed the crimes.

On 30 July 2020, he said the police got a tip-off about the accused’s whereabouts and they swiftly arrested him.

He said further investigations revealed that the woman was also raped and robbed of some valuables. Chronicle