ZANU PF COUNCILLOR FLEXES POLITICAL MUSCLE TO EVADE PAYING DEBT

A ZANU PF councillor in Odzi, Mutare North constituency, Luxon Mawanga has been accused of using his political muscle to evade settling a debt for gold mining machinery he acquired last year from a local supplier.

Mawanga, who leads Paari Mining Syndicate, reportedly only paid a deposit of US$1 000 out of US$2 040 for three-piston air compressors and two streetlights supplied by Unilongview (Pvt) Ltd.

Unilongview director Unesco Chirinda yesterday told NewsDay that Mawanga was using his political muscle to avoid payment.

“Zanu PF councillor Luxon Mawanga in Odzi bought gold mining machinery last year from my company. He paid a deposit of US$1 000 and it is now six months and he is yet to pay the balance,” Chirinda said.

“What is bothering me now is that he is using his political muscle to avoid paying. We have tried everything including writing to him through our lawyers.”

Mawanga recently lost Paari Mining Syndicate in Odzi to Twin Castle mining company in an ownership wrangle which spilled into the courts.

He then challenged cancellation of his mining certificate by the Mines ministry at the High Court and also lost.

Yesterday, Mawanga refuted allegations that he was refusing to settle the bill.

“It is a lie. The person who bought the machinery misrepresented our company and this is not fair, you know our situation, we have since stopped mining,” he said.

His son, Elisha also disputed the allegations.

“We have no debt with Chirinda, we have in fact given him the bulk of our business, almost US$30 000 and we are not happy that he is doing this to us,” Elisha said. Newsday