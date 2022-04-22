LUVEVE CHINESE MAN IS A FRAUD, FACES DEPORTATION

LI Changfeng (21), a Chinese man who said that his name was Curtis Li (30), is an apparent fraud who is now awaiting deportation.
Li, who claimed to had fallen in love with Bulawayo’s Old
Luveve suburb, was about a fortnight ago arrested and charged with violating
immigration regulations as he was in the country illegally.
He is now awaiting deportation at Khami Prison after he was
fined $10 000 by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore.
Li was found guilty of contravening section 36 (1) (h) of
the Immigration Act, chapter 4:02 as read in section 23 (1) (b) of the
immigration regulations act 1998.
Presenting the case for the State, Mr Sehliselo Khumalo
told the court that Li, who was employed by Dongxin Machinery Company, resigned
on 4 October last year but did not notify the chief director of immigration.
Mr Khumalo said interest on Li grew after he appeared in The
Chronicle on 22 February this year.
“Bulawayo principal immigration officers Ncube and Kuvengwa
instituted an investigation, after observing a Chronicle newspaper article
indicating that there was a Chinese man who had fallen in love with Luveve
suburb,” said Mr Khumalo.
He said on 11 April this year Li was summoned to the
immigration offices to present his documents for inspection.
“. . . It was discovered that he had a valid temporary
employment permit (00051232), which expires on 26 August 2022. The permit
indicated that he was employed by Dongxin Pvt Ltd based in Kadoma. It was then
discovered that Li tendered a resignation letter on 4 October 2021,” said Mr
Khumalo.
He said Li chose to ignore and neglected to notify
immigration officials of developments.
In the article published by this paper in February this
year it was stated that Li arrived in Zimbabwe last year.
In the article Li identified himself as Curtis Li (30).
Chinese man, Mr Curtis Li (and picture below)prepares his
native food at his home in Old Luveve that he sells to residents in-and-around
the suburb. Mr Curtis says he earns a living through the sale of Chinese food
that he says sells like “hot cakes”
“When I arrived in Zimbabwe my intention was to live in a
small city. So, my first port was in the capital, then Kadoma where I was to do
consultancy work for a mining company,” he said in tharticle.
He alleged in the article that he experienced “some issues”
and decided to move from Kadoma.
“It was there that I experienced some issues and decided to
move. That’s how I came to this beautiful city,” Li said.
He said he had been in touch with a friend, Anele Mhlanga
(24), whom he was staying with in Old Luveve.
“He convinced me to visit Bulawayo. At that time, I lived in Kumalo suburb and Ascot before I decided to move to Luveve. I had been visiting Anele at his house together with some of our other friends until I decided to stay in Luveve,” he was reported saying. Chronicle
