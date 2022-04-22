LUVEVE CHINESE MAN IS A FRAUD, FACES DEPORTATION



LI Changfeng (21), a Chinese man who said that his name was Curtis Li (30), is an apparent fraud who is now awaiting deportation.

Li, who claimed to had fallen in love with Bulawayo’s Old Luveve suburb, was about a fortnight ago arrested and charged with violating immigration regulations as he was in the country illegally.

He is now awaiting deportation at Khami Prison after he was fined $10 000 by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Gamuchirai Gore.

Li was found guilty of contravening section 36 (1) (h) of the Immigration Act, chapter 4:02 as read in section 23 (1) (b) of the immigration regulations act 1998.

Presenting the case for the State, Mr Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that Li, who was employed by Dongxin Machinery Company, resigned on 4 October last year but did not notify the chief director of immigration.

Mr Khumalo said interest on Li grew after he appeared in The Chronicle on 22 February this year.

“Bulawayo principal immigration officers Ncube and Kuvengwa instituted an investigation, after observing a Chronicle newspaper article indicating that there was a Chinese man who had fallen in love with Luveve suburb,” said Mr Khumalo.

He said on 11 April this year Li was summoned to the immigration offices to present his documents for inspection.

“. . . It was discovered that he had a valid temporary employment permit (00051232), which expires on 26 August 2022. The permit indicated that he was employed by Dongxin Pvt Ltd based in Kadoma. It was then discovered that Li tendered a resignation letter on 4 October 2021,” said Mr Khumalo.

He said Li chose to ignore and neglected to notify immigration officials of developments.

In the article published by this paper in February this year it was stated that Li arrived in Zimbabwe last year.

In the article Li identified himself as Curtis Li (30).

Chinese man, Mr Curtis Li (and picture below)prepares his native food at his home in Old Luveve that he sells to residents in-and-around the suburb. Mr Curtis says he earns a living through the sale of Chinese food that he says sells like “hot cakes”

“When I arrived in Zimbabwe my intention was to live in a small city. So, my first port was in the capital, then Kadoma where I was to do consultancy work for a mining company,” he said in tharticle.

He alleged in the article that he experienced “some issues” and decided to move from Kadoma.

“It was there that I experienced some issues and decided to move. That’s how I came to this beautiful city,” Li said.

He said he had been in touch with a friend, Anele Mhlanga (24), whom he was staying with in Old Luveve.

“He convinced me to visit Bulawayo. At that time, I lived in Kumalo suburb and Ascot before I decided to move to Luveve. I had been visiting Anele at his house together with some of our other friends until I decided to stay in Luveve,” he was reported saying. Chronicle