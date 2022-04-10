HE IS A BULLY : FANTAN SLAMMED AS HE DUMPS CHANTER

THE ongoing tussle between Chillspot Records and Zimdancehall chanter Silent Killer, whose real name is Jimmy Mudereri, has opened a can of worms.
Several artistes have come out in defence of Silent Killer,
while labelling DJ Fantan (Arnold Kamudyariwa) a ‘tyrant’ and ‘crook’.
DJ Fantan is the co-owner of Chillspot.
The relationship between Silent Killer and DJ Fantan turned
sour last year after the former assaulted the latter’s younger brother, Tinashe
Kamudyariwa.
Chillspot then severed ties with the controversial chanter
a few weeks ago.
Blot, real name Takura Chiwoniso, came out guns blazing
following the announcement.
The talented muso was also fired from Chillspot a couple of
years back after some serious disagreements over payment issues.
“Chillspot were wrong in the way they addressed Silent
Killer’s issue. I have worked with them before and understand their brutal
nature,” said Blot.
“I don’t like the way they are treating artistes under
their stable. DJ Fantan and his colleagues behave like demigods or kingmakers.
They act like they own our talent and we cannot excel without them.
“My demise was directly caused by Chillspot. I fell out of
favour with them over monetary issues and they started sidelining me,
suffocating my career. That is what they do when you stand your ground.
“I faced serious sabotage and they shifted their focus to
Jah Master, who they used to replace me.”
Blot reckons DJ Fantan was supposed to compromise on Silent
Killer’s issue.
However, DJ Fantan dismissed Blot’s allegation, describing
him as “a reckless and undisciplined guy”.
“Chillspot Records does not hate anyone. There is no way we
can just wake up and fire our artistes because we invest a lot in them. The
decision will have been reached after serious considerations,” explained DJ
Fantan.
We have guiding rules and regulations, and we cannot
tolerate any artiste who does not respect them.”
In a country teeming with budding talent, he added, they
could not be patient with rogue chanters. “Music talent is in abundance in this
country. Our studio is overwhelmed as we speak. So, when someone fails to abide
by our guiding principles, we simply severe ties with them,” said DJ Fantan.
However, most Zimdancehall artistes are sympathising with
Silent Killer, though they are not willing to directly confront DJ Fantan. Sunday Mail
