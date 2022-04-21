ED HONOURED WITH KARATE BLACK BELT



PRESIDENT Mnangagwa was yesterday honoured with a 5th dan karate black belt as part of a recognition of his contribution to the country’s sport.

His footprint in sport has seen more resource allocation to the sector with the Government supporting various sporting disciplines since the coming in of the Second Republic.

This has given local athletes a platform to shine.

This is part of the President’s intuition that as the country is being configured towards the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030, no one should be left behind, hence a deliberate thrust to support the growth of all sectors.

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tanaka Satoshi, witnessed the recognition bestowed on the President by local karate authorities on behalf of their international federation.

The team that called on the President at State House included celebrated and success-laden karateka Shihan Samson Muripo. Shihan Muripo — a two-time world champion in the full contact category — earned a 5th dan black belt for his contribution to the game and has a well-documented success trail in karate with over 20 international honours.

President Mnangagwa said he was happy Zimbabwe has a world karate champion in Shihan Muripo.

Shihan Samson Muripo displays some of his trophies after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudyara.

“He is the first world karate champion to come from Zimbabwe and this is the pride of Zimbabwe.

“There is a function that is going to come, to be organised by the Minister of Sport. He will be invited to attend.”

President Mnangagwa said during that function, Shihan Muripo will be honoured for his exploits together with other local sports persons who have excelled in their respective disciplines.

Speaking at the same occasion, Ambassador Satoshi said he was optimistic relations between the two countries can be enhanced through sport.

“Basically, this was a ceremony to present a gift from the karate organisation to the President and I have just witnessed.

“Karate is really popular among Zimbabweans, I really hope that karate will further strengthen the relationship between the people of Zimbabwe and the people of Japan,” said Ambassador Satoshi.

Zimbabwe and Japan already enjoy excellent bilateral relations, including those on the trade front.

Shihan Muripo said part of their brief to the President was on developments that have been happening in the sport.

He said they wanted the President to know what they have been doing and areas they feel they can be assisted by the Government to help karate grow in the country.

“We are here to present a gift from Japan to His Excellency the President,” said Shihan Muripo.

“After Japan tracked my history of scooping medals across the globe, they said your leaders should know about your achievements, that is why they gave him a 5th dan black belt, uniform and diploma in karate, in recognition of the State of Zimbabwe.”

Shihan Muripo also said “the Government should support outstanding athletes” for the country to dominate sport on the global arena.

Through his successes in karate and his continued contribution as a trainer, Shihan Muripo ranks as one of the most decorated Zimbabwean sportspersons together with the likes of Minister Kirsty Coventry, a decorated Olympian and the late boxers Langton ‘’Schoolboy’’ Tinago and Proud ‘’Kilimanjaro’’ Chinembiri, among others. Herald