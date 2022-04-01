DUO STEALS, STRIPS PRESIDENTIAL CAR

A HARARE duo appeared in court yesterday for allegedly conniving to steal a vehicle from the Office of the President and Cabinet.
The car was parked along Nelson Mandela Avenue in Harare.
The duo of Lameck Phiri and Last Chinamasa appeared before
Harare magistrate, Shane Kubonera, who remanded them in custody.
He advised them to approach the High Court for bail. The
complainant is Obey Mbofana, who is employed by the OPC.
The court heard that on March 17, Mbofana parked a silver
Toyota Quantum in the Harare CBD.
He left the car keys on the ignition, while the engine was
idling, as he negotiated the price of a pair of shoes, which were being sold on
the pavement.
The court heard that Chinamasa and Phiri took advantage,
opened the car from the passenger side and drove off at high speed.
Mbofana tried to give chase but the duo turned into Leopold
Takawira Street and disappeared.
On March 29, detectives from the Vehicle Theft Squad
received information that Crynonce Kasenga was in possession of one of
Mbofana’s stolen cellphones.
Kasenga told detectives he bought the cellphone from Phiri
who in turn implicated Chinamasa.
The court heard that when the police conducted a search
they recovered the stolen vehicle key attached to a Honda Fit key.
They also recovered, from Chinamasa, a battery and a
starter which he had stripped from the stolen Toyota Quantum.
Chinamasa allegedly led detectives to Zinanga Village,
Chief Seke in Ziko where his father Simon stays.
He told detectives the vehicle, which was parked at his
homestead, was brought by his son.
Detectives inspected the motor vehicle and identified it by
its Chassis number.
They found out that the engine, gearbox, battery, starter
and number plates had been removed.
Phiri led the police
to a maize field in Sunningdale 2 where he had stashed the number
plates.
The gearbox was also recovered.
The duo is also facing another count of vehicle theft where
the State alleges that they connived to steal Isaac Chivero’s Toyota Runx in
the CBD.
The court heard that Chivero parked his car along Rezende
Street and left the key in the ignition.
The duo pounced and stole the car.
It was stripped and the majority of the parts were sold.
In the third count, the duo allegedly stole and stripped
Marvelous Wasakara’s Blue Honda Fit, which he had parked along Leopold
Takawira.
Phiri also appeared before Harare magistrate, Barbra
Mateko, facing vehicle theft charges after he allegedly stole Owen Muleya’s
beige Honda Fit.
The court heard that on January 20, Muleya parked his car
and went into a restaurant along Chinhoyi Street, in Harare’s CBD.
Phiri is alleged to have pounced and stole the car.
Tapiwanashe Zvidzai and Marian Furidze appeared for the
State. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment