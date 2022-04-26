ANOTHER COUNCIL EMPLOYEE KILLS SELF

CHIREDZI Town Council employee, Decide Emmanuel, committed suicide on Sunday morning.

He is the latest council employee to commit suicide after a Harare council employee threw himself from the sixth floor at Cleveland House, on December 29, 2021.

Speaking to H-Metro, Chiredzi Town Council’s Munyaradzi Jiri, said Emmanuel called a number of people before hanging himself.

“He used a rope to hang himself on a Musawu tree at his house.

“He was a sociable man who loved drinking beer and staying out late.

“He was a meter reader at our council and stayed at a council property in Vhurumuku.

“He used to say that he was going to kill himself whenever he got drunk.

“On Saturday night, he called a senior council employee and told him that he wanted to die, therefore, they should calculate his leave days money, his pension and give them to his son.”

Jiri added: “He also asked for a stand from the council as appreciation for working for a long time at the Council.

“When he was at Vhurumuku, where he usually used to drink, he told people that on the following day at 8am, they would be at his house mourning him.

“No one took him seriously because it was his usual talk.

“He informed all his relatives that night that he was dying the next day and he even went to his relative, who stays at Majaradha, and told her that he would be dead by the next day.”