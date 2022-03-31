TOP COPS TRANSFERRED

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has embarked on a mass transfer of senior officers who have overstayed at various stations throughout the country.

In an internal memorandum, chief staff officer (human resources administration) Commissioner Patson Nyabadza instructed provincial commanders to complete the process by April 28, 2022.

Nyabadza said the exercise was meant to enhance efficiency and improve police service delivery.

Part of the memorandum read: “Please be kindly advised that this office has noted with great concern that some members have overstayed at stations and sections.

“This has often compromised work efficiency and ultimately service delivery as members either become over familiarised with their policing environments or become impediments to new work ethics.

“In an endeavour to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness in the police service, you are directed to effect transfers of members who have been at one station for a period of five years and above.” Newsday