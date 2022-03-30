STUDENT LEADER WHO BLEW R800 000 JAILED FIVE YEARS

East London Regional Court Magistrate Twanette Olivier sentenced Mani to five years behind bars for stealing R818 000 of the NSFAS funds in 2017.
Olivier found that Mani’s actions, in which the former
student leader spent over R818 000 in about 80 days, had been inspired by
greed, not need.
She spent over R800 000 from the R14m which had been
mistakenly credited to her student account before the error was picked up.
Mani, who is a mother of two and who is now 31, spent the
money on expensive alcohol, cigarettes, blankets, clothes for men, handbags,
furniture, beauty products and groceries at a supermarket, over a period of two
months.
After her sentencing, celebrity lawyer and founder of
#CountryDuty, Tumi Sole, wrote on Twitter asking for Mani’s family
representative details.
A couple of Twitter users replied on his post, indicating
that they will assist in getting the contacts.
The plan is to gather strong legal minds and appeal the
sentence.
The NPA said her legal team would appeal the conviction and
sentence and the matter had been postponed for later in April. IOL
