STUDENT LEADER WHO BLEW R800 000 JAILED FIVE YEARS



East London Regional Court Magistrate Twanette Olivier sentenced Mani to five years behind bars for stealing R818 000 of the NSFAS funds in 2017.

Olivier found that Mani’s actions, in which the former student leader spent over R818 000 in about 80 days, had been inspired by greed, not need.

She spent over R800 000 from the R14m which had been mistakenly credited to her student account before the error was picked up.

Mani, who is a mother of two and who is now 31, spent the money on expensive alcohol, cigarettes, blankets, clothes for men, handbags, furniture, beauty products and groceries at a supermarket, over a period of two months.

After her sentencing, celebrity lawyer and founder of #CountryDuty, Tumi Sole, wrote on Twitter asking for Mani’s family representative details.

A couple of Twitter users replied on his post, indicating that they will assist in getting the contacts.

The plan is to gather strong legal minds and appeal the sentence.

The NPA said her legal team would appeal the conviction and sentence and the matter had been postponed for later in April. IOL