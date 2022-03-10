MBUDZI ROUNDABOUT : GOVT SPEAKS

The total cost for the construction Mbudzi interchange flyover is US$88 million with US$65 million being for the interchange structure and US$23 million for works including creation of detour roads, relocation costs, royalties, geo-tech surveys and payment of professional fees.
An internationally accredited firm, DNMZ headquartered in
South Africa, is the one that quantified the US$65 million contrary to
unfounded claims peddled by one Hopewell Chin’ono on Twitter that the actual
cost was US$42 million.
In a statement yesterday, the Transport and Infrastructural
Development Ministry said the Mbudzi interchange design engineers were procured
in accordance with the Procurement Act.
“The winning design consultancy firm has both South African
and Zimbabwean registered engineers as per the laws governing engineering
practice.
“As standard practice, on completion of design, the
engineers provided the estimate of construction cost US$65 million for the
interchange only and the engineers stand by that figure,” reads the statement.
The Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry also
did a breakdown of other costs.
“The total cost of the interchange includes diversion roads
from Stoneridge, Hopley, Forbes and Malvern in Waterfalls back to Beatrice road
which are currently under construction.
“This includes the missing link of Harare Drive from Masotsha Ndlovu into Houghton Park traffic circle and the bridge across Mukuvisi which brings the total cost of the Interchange to US$88 million exclusive VAT charges,” reads the statement.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix
Mhona signed the framework deal with Fossil Holdings chief executive Obey
Chimuka on behalf of TEFOMA consortium consisting of Tensor Construction and
Masimba Holdings.
According to DNMZ officials based in South Africa, their
US$65 million cost excludes works such as detours and traffic accommodation as
well as the compensation of property owners.
Other costs excluded are relocation of people affected by
the works, complexities associated with working on live site and payment of
royalties for extraction of gravel and aggregates.
Some of the excluded costs are payments for professional
fees of the other consultants, electrical engineers, quantity surveyors,
mechanical engineers, and Environmental Impact Assessments specialists amongst
others.
In neighbouring South Africa, DNMZ has done projects
including R310 million Eskom Kusile Coal Transloading Facility in Mpumalanga
Province and R127 366 942.54 M1 Freeway-Rehabilitation of Bridges over Oxford
& Federation Roads.
Work, however, is currently moving smoothly at Mbudzi
traffic circle following the completion of reinforced concrete and steel
structures that will hold pillars for the Glen Norah bridge housing a slip lane
heading into the Harare-Masvingo Highway.
The complex flyover is a major civil engineering work that
the completed reinforced concrete and steel structure is very essential and can
cope easily with the continual vibration of thousands of heavy vehicles a day.
Government is doing a splendid job on the Mbudzi
roundabout. Our wish is that the contractors keep up with their pace. As of
last month there was nothing, but now it is for all to see,” said Mr Trynos
Chakwanda.
However, illegal pirating taxis commonly known as
mushikashika continue to make life difficult for the contractors as they were
operating in their vicinity.
Mrs Edna Murenda said law enforcement agents should assist
curb the rogue mushikashika elements that are disturbing the smoothness of
heavy equipment on site.
“The Glen Norah bridge is now very busy considering the
flow of the caterpillars and tippers moving up and down. Law enforcement agents
should reign supreme to curb the mushikashika guys, worsening the situation,”
she said.
In recent years, the roundabout has seen traffic lock-jams,
especially during morning and evening peak hours that see much of this traffic
having to go two-thirds of the way around the roundabout, basically blocking
those on other roads from even accessing the roundabout.
Below is the statement by DNMZ:
“DNMZ are an international firm of consulting engineers
with offices in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and other parts of the world.
We confirm being the Civil and Structural Engineers of
record on the Mbudzi Interchange project being built in Harare, Zimbabwe
appointed by the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Transport. We
wish to clarify the following regarding social media articles regarding
comments purportedly from ourselves regarding the Mbudzi Interchange Project.
Due to
professional ethics which we abide to, we do not comment to third parties
regarding project information without the express approval of the client to do
so. This project is no exception, and we hereby distance ourselves from the
comments circulating on social media.
We also wish to
clarify our scope of involvement on this complex mega project. DNMZ are engaged
to do the design of the civil and Structural Aspects of the interchange,
however, we are not the project managers of the same. Please take note for the
project implementation of such as complex structure it will involve the
following which we were not involved in;1. Relocation of services costs.2.
Professional fees of the other consultants, electrical Engineers, Quantity
Surveyors, Mechanical Engineers, and EIA specialists amongst others.
3. Cost of
enabling works such as detours and traffic accommodation.
4. Compensation
of property owners.
5. Relocation of
people affected by the works.
6. Complexities
associated with working on live site.
7. Payment of
royalties for extraction of gravel and aggregates.
8. As DNMZ, we
have full confidence in the professional team working on the project and assure
the nation of Zimbabwe that a world-class product has been designed and is
being constructed.” Herald
