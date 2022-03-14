I KILLED MY DRUNK HUBBY BY MISTAKE

A 32-year-old female inmate will forever rue the moment she mistakenly murdered her drunk husband during an altercation at home.
Nomzamo Dube, a mother of two minors, regrets the incident
which led to her husband’s death and is desperate to talk to the husband’s
relatives, to ask for forgiveness.
She made the revelations during the ongoing peace education
programme being carried out by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service.
She told H-Metro how she killed her husband before she was
sentenced to 25 years for the murder.
“It was on a Friday afternoon, my husband was drinking with
his friends at home and at around 4pm, he said he was going to buy more beers
and I stayed behind preparing supper,” said Dube.
“He called me around 6pm saying he was coming, he had been
delayed by a long lost friend he had met at the shops.
“I obliged and waited for him but there was no sign of him
before I went to sleep.
“Around midnight my daughter woke me up saying daddy was
knocking on the window.
“I checked to confirm and told her to open the door for
him, she couldn’t open the door so I went to open the door.”
She added: “Immediately, when I opened the door, he started
hitting me with clenched fists, I asked what was the problem, he did not tell
me, even up until now I don’t know why he was beating me.
“As I was trying to flee from him I tripped and fell and he
started kicking me.
“I grabbed a knife, I just wanted to scare him away but he
tripped and fell on top of me and got stabbed on the heart.
“I did not know that if a person is drunk they bleed a lot
so, instead of closing the wound, I poured water while calling for help.
“I collapsed only to wake up in a police van and I was
advised that my husband was dead.”
She said she is worried about her children and how they are
going to survive as her relatives have been dying.
“I am mostly worried about my children, I don’t know how
they are surviving, my relatives are dying while I am here, so I fear they will
be left with no one to take care of them,” said Dube.
“I am hopeful that I will get out of this place alive so
that I will be able to go to my husband’s relatives and ask for forgiveness.
“I hope they will forgive me.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment