CHAMISA TROLLING ED TO STOKE VIOLENCE, SAYS MUTSVANGWA

ZANU PF turned the heat on Citizens for Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and accused him of trolling President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rallies to stoke political violence.

Addressing a press conference, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused Chamisa of mischief.

“Why is Chamisa trolling the President? We were in Epworth; he wants to be in Highfields. He wants to say I can pull up a bigger crowd to have comparisons as if crowds vote.

“Why can’t Chamisa be in Mutare and the President in Binga. Why is he trying to make sure that where Zanu PF is the following day he is also there? This is mischief on his part. He wants to generate tensions between political parties,” said Mutsvangwa.

Last week, a CCC supporter died after he was stabbed by a suspected Zanu PF activist during a rally addressed by Chamisa in Kwekwe, Midlands.

“In this instance in Kwekwe and in Gokwe, he wanted to cause chaos and mayhem so that the white countries in Western Europe can have an excuse for sanctions,” Mutsvangwa added.

The United States yesterday renewed sanctions against Zimbabwe for another year.

Chamisa’s CCC has bemoaned an unfair electoral playing field ahead of the March 26 by-elections but Mutsvangwa said this was expected and nothing untoward.

Mutsvangwa said: “There are always these accusations that there is no level playing field, that Zanu PF abuses incumbency in elections. I want to make it very clear, all over the world an incumbent party has an advantage of being in power to use the position of incumbency for campaigning.” Newsday