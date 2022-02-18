VEHICLE LICENCE FEES HIKED

Government has reviewed vehicle licence fees with light motor vehicles now paying $3 240 for a term of four months up from $1 800.
Vehicles with a net mass of 2 250kg and above are now
paying $4 590 according to Statutory Instrument 299 of 2022 published in the
Government Gazette today.
All other vehicle classes have also been reviewed according
to the new Statutory Instrument.
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara)
spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe also confirmed the new tariffs saying they would
help the road fund administration to make meaningful disbursements to road
authorities.
“For us to meet the targets set for us in National
Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 and to fully fund the Emergency Road
Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2), we need to have meaningful tariffs,” said Mr
Mugabe.
“We want to thank the Government for this support and this
will go a long way in accelerating the rehabilitation of our road network.” Herald
