PLEDGE VOTES TO ZANU PF : MANGWANA ORDERS VILLAGE HEADS

Zanu PF National Secretary for Legal Affairs Paul Mangwana recently told village heads in Chingwizi to pledge the number of votes each will bring to Zanu PF on the March 26 by-election.
Mangwana was speaking at a rally organised by Zanu PF in
Chingwizi area where he called all village heads and cell chairpersons, telling
them to pledge the number of votes each will bring to the ruling party in the
upcoming by-election.
“I want all the cell chairpersons here and all village
heads to come here. We are in a war and these are our field commanders so you
have to listen to them. So I want them pledge to us how many votes each is
going to produce for Zanu PF and (Master) Makope on 26 March.
“After this meeting, leadership, I want to you to sit down
with these people and each one should tell us the votes he or she will give to
Zanu PF and Cde Makope from his area in the upcoming election. After the
election, we will have another rally here where we would want to see how each
one of you has performed,” said Mangwana.
He went on to order the registry department operating in
the area to be lenient with people so that they get access to identity cards
and other important documents for them to register to vote.
“I also heard people complaining also against the registry
department. We have brought their boss, the District Development Coordinator
here. So DDC, please tell the registry department to be lenient with these
people when they go to get IDs,” said Mangwana.
Speaking at the same event, Zanu PF chief whip and Gutu
South MP Pupurai Togarepi labelled all the people in Chingwizi as belonging to
Zanu PF saying victory was certain.
He went on to praise Zanu PF candidate for Mwenezi East
Makope as the best saying he will soon have him in parliament.
“If you meet a woman or a youth in Chingwizi you have met
Zanu PF. I want to thank you for that and I am happy because I heard Makope
speaking and I knew as the chief whip in parliament that I have got another
best MP,” said Togarepi.
Makope will battle it out with Free Zimbabwe Congress’
Turner Mhango and Tendekai Mandizvidza of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Zanu PF has been known to use traditional leaders to
intimidate their subjects into voting Zanu PF, a trick that has worked over the
years and gave the party control over the rural electorate.
Last year Chiefs were taken for induction together with the
District Development Committee members who had been elected where they were
inducted by members from the Hebert Chitepo School of ideology.
Mwenezi, Zaka and Bikita traditional leaders are known to
be Zanu PF supporters and would force their people to vote for Zanu PF,
threatening all those who vote for the opposition with unknown consequences.
Chief Nyakunhuwa of Zaka once bragged publicly that all
headmen should join Zanu PF. TellZimNews
