16 ZIMBAS MISSING : INTERPOL

Miriam vanished in 2018 SIXTEEN Zimbabweans, three from Bulawayo are on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) missing persons list after they disappeared on different dates.

Interpol is an international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

It lists missing persons on its Yellow Notice. 11 Zimbabweans from different parts of the country disappeared locally while five others disappeared in South Africa.

Seven of them disappeared when they were still minors, below the age of sixteen.

16 males, six females and 10 males are among the 7 939 missing people who disappeared under different circumstances worldwide.

Mr Paul Chizuze (65) from Bulawayo who disappeared at the age of 55 in 2012 is still missing and his family has been searching for him ever since.

He was 1,7 metres tall, with a weight of 84kg and his hair was greying when he disappeared.

Mr Chizuze’s sister Sister Maxim Phiri yesterday said her brother has not been located but could not comment further.

However, in 2012, she told Chronicle her brother was last seen in Emganwini suburb where he had visited his brother.

“He left there in his Nissan Hardbody on his way to where he lives in Bellevue, at Number 5 Churchill Drive, and since then we have not seen him.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki trousers.

We are worried about his whereabouts and we appeal to members of the public to assist us search for him,” said Sister Maxim.

Also on Interpol’s Yellow Notice are two Bulawayo minors Lily Anna Nel who disappeared in 2017 when she was aged nine years and Kirsten Smith who disappeared on the same day when she was aged 11 years.

Mr Funny Tawedzerwa Muinzani from Shurugwi disappeared in 1998 when he was 25 years old.

Ms Rutendo Faith Muzvidziwa disappeared in Masvingo at the age of 32 in 2019.

Mr Raymond Rey Mafavuke disappeared in 2008 in Harare and is still missing. Mr Tapiwa Chitsinde was last seen in Mazowe in 2010, aged 28.

Ms Nyasha Mitchel Maponga has been missing since 2015. She was last seen in Harare when she was aged 15 years. Mr Jerry Chirenda disappeared in 2014 aged 40.

Kindness Banda disappeared in 2016 when he was just four months old, in Mashonaland East at Juru growth point.

Six Zimbabweans disappeared in South Africa. Aubrey Banda disappeared in 2020 when he was four years old.

Ms Caroline Nyathi disappeared in Hillbrow in 2019 when she was 12 years old. Ms Miriam Gonzo from Rushinga in Mashonaland Central disappeared in 2018 in Pretoria, aged 48.

Mr Roadwell Dube and Mr Moffat Moyo went missing on the same day in December 2018 in Johannesburg aged 27 and 39 respectively.

Ronnie Tapiwanashe Dhliwayo disappeared in Johannesburg in 2012, when he was nine years old. Chronicle