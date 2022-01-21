WE NEVER BRUTALISED TEACHERS : COPS

POLICE yesterday denied charges of brutalising protesting teachers after the 16 educators who were arrested in the capital last week raised abuse and torture allegations.
The 16 Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz)
members were arrested after protesting in Harare demanding United States-dollar
salaries. They were released on Monday on $5 000 bail each.
The Artuz members, including their leader Obert Masaraure,
said they were repeatedly assaulted in an “inhumane” manner by the police
before they were taken to Harare Central Police Station.
“This peaceful environment (during protest) was, however,
rudely disrupted by the arrival of two police vehicles — a truck carrying up to
100 anti-riot police officers and a smaller truck with 20 more. As they jumped
from the truck, the threat of violence was very apparent. We all scattered in
different directions for safety,” Masaraure said in a statement.
He said they sought refuge at the nearest police, where
they suffered more police brutality.
“As we approached the police post, we heard the
blood-chilling sound of a gun being cocked. We turned around and we saw a
police officer in uniform. He instructed us to lie on the ground.
“We lied on our bellies and he used the radio to signal
more police officers to come. Within minutes, we were tied together with a
rope. They proceeded to assault us with truncheons.
“We remained on our bellies enduring each stroke as it
came. The beatings got worse as they kicked us all over our bodies, including
our faces,” he said.
“After 20 minutes of unrelenting assault, we were ordered
to get up. We were ordered to run around the park. Our bodies were on fire from
the beatings, but in the face of armed police, we had no choice but to push
ourselves to run.”
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said he was not aware of the alleged torture.
Police have often been accused of gross human rights
violations. Newsday
