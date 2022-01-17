NEW ZIMRA BOSS TRANSFERS 300 CORRUPT BORDER OFFICIALS

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)’s new manager at Beitbridge Border Post, Kenneth Mungati, has reportedly ordered the transfer of over 300 staff members from the border town after accusing them of corruption.
Mungati took over from Innocent Chikuni, who was
transferred to Harare last year.
Sources told NewsDay that Mungati had refused to work with
the staff at Beitbridge accusing them of being corrupt.
NewsDay gathered that the first batch of targeted officials
left on December 31, 2021 for their new workstations.
Others are expected to have left by the end of next month
with their replacements arriving in corresponding batches.
“All the affected officers have been given letters of
transfer and informed of their new destinations. The transfers were almost
indiscriminate and some, who had just arrived at Beitbridge, had spent less
than six months,” an affected Zimra official told NewsDay.
“The new manager refused to work with us because he alleged
that we were corrupt. He was here recently as the assistant regional manager to
Chikuni,” said a disgruntled junior officer.
Ironically, most of the officers coming to replace those leaving
Beitbridge were here and they also unceremoniously left in 2016 when Mungati
allegedly refused to work with them because they were also “corrupt”.
Each officer leaving Beitbridge is entitled to slightly
more than a month’s salary as “disturbance” allowance to cushion them during
the relocation exercise.
The salaries for customs and excise officers range from $70
000 to $80 000.
This means that government has to fork out around $48
million to fund the transfers.
Zimra spokesperson Gladman Njanji said all transfers were
above board.
“The authority has been meeting its set target over the
years due to the commitment and dedication of our staff, as well as an
effective system of collecting revenue and facilitating trade and travel. The
authority has the prerogative to make a business decision that may result in
movement of staff anytime,” he said, adding that the revenue collector
conducted staff transfers each year whenever it sees it fit to do so.
“Every year, the authority sets aside funds to meet the
cost of the members of staff who will be transferring or rotating from one
station to another in keeping up with the relevant policies, procedures,
business decisions and as part of best practice of revenue administration.”
Njanji said at no time were the transferred officers
labelled “corrupt”, adding that the authority had procedures to eliminate
corruption. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment