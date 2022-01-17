MAN RAIDS WIFE'S SAVINGS TO MARRY ANOTHER WOMAN

Marvelous on the left
A HARARE man allegedly used his wife’s savings to try and pay lobola for their family friend.
The ceremony, though, was abandoned after the wife arrived
and disrupted the proceedings.
An H-Metro news crew witnessed the drama, which took place
in Sunningdale on Saturday afternoon, when Marvelous Marufu stormed into a
lobola function.
Her husband, Albert Mhondoro, was in the process of
marrying a family friend, Ratidzo Mawire.
Apparently, Mhondoro and Mawire, are said to be workmates
at a company that distributes beauty products.
Marufu claims her husband used some of her money to marry
the family friend Mawire.
“I just want my money, that’s all, he left me with three
kids. These people here are accepting lobola for the third time, from different
men, for Mawire.
“This is my husband who is paying lobola with my money for
this Judas woman. I want what’s mine and we had a white wedding. Why is he
marrying another woman?
“We have been friends. We went to places like Kariba
together and she would come with her kids to my home.
“I baked cakes with her and now she has snatched my husband
away from me,” shouted Marufu, at the lobola ceremony.
Marufu claimed her husband owes her US$2000. which he used
in paying lobola, and they still have a valid marriage, which forbids her
husband from marrying another woman until all divorce procedures are complete.
Mhondoro said he was free to marry anyone.
“I’m free to be with whoever I want to be with. This woman
is just bitter; I left her with a house in Westlea and we have been separated
for over a year.
“Her sister is the one who owes me about US$4000. I don’t
know why she can’t move on,” he said.
Marufu claims that after their wedding, Nyamuchengwa sent
her husband some presents, which included a sheet, and their problems in
marriage started.
“Five months after our wedding, I discovered that
Nyamuchengwa sent my husband some presents, a sheet and, from thereon, I
started having problems in my marriage.
“Mhondoro moved out of our Westlea home and I then
discovered he had gone to the village to introduce Nyamuchengwa,” she
explained.
Late last year, Marufu sued Nyamuchengwa at the High Court for
adultery.
She demanded to be paid US$50 000 in damages for the
humiliation she had suffered within the community when her husband moved out of
their home.
Marufu and Mhondoro upgraded their customary law union into
a civil marriage on 19 March 2018 and celebrations were held on 7 April 2018.
Nyamuchengwa also attended the wedding and bought gifts for
the couple.
Mhondoro later confirmed to H-Metro that the lobola
ceremony was cancelled saying he will go ahead with the ceremony later this
year. H Metro
