CHIHURI'S PROPERTIES FIGHT DEFERRED

The High Court has deferred to next month, the case in which the State is seeking explanation from former police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri on the sale of five properties that were part of the family’s large property portfolio.
Chihuri is being accused of side-tracking US$32 million of
public funds into family companies and buying properties during the 25 years he
was at the helm of the police force.
He is alleged to have sold five properties between 2017 and
2018, following his unceremonious departure from the police’s apex office.
The matter, which had been slated for hearing yesterday,
was deferred during a case management meeting held before Justice Pisirayi
Kwenda in his chambers.
Since Chihuri is contesting court orders allowing the State
to forfeit his properties, Justice Kwenda proposed to have the matters
consolidated into a single case for determination.
Both parties’ lawyers, Mr Chris Mutangadura appearing for the State and Mr Addington Chinake, acting for Chihuri, agreed with the judge’s suggestion and by consent of both parties the matter was moved to February 9.
The State seeks to freeze Chihuri’s companies and the
properties, which his family acquired during his 25 years at the helm of the
police force, pending the final outcome of possible criminal investigations and
civil suits.
This means the properties cannot be sold without permission
of the courts. The anti-corruption drive was enhanced through the enactment
into law of the unexplained wealth regulations.
The orders were enacted into law through insertion of a new
Chapter III A into the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act of 2013, with
the High Court now empowered to make orders designed to elicit explanations
from persons who exhibit possession of great wealth without having apparent
lawful means of obtaining such wealth. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment