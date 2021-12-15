ZANU PF YOUTHS STORM CRISIS COALTION AGM, VANDALISE PROPERTY

A GROUP of about 20 suspected Zanu PF youths yesterday stormed a Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ) annual general meeting (AGM) that was being held at a Bulawayo hotel, assaulted participants, and vandalised property.
When NewsDay arrived at the scene, the rowdy gang had
already left, but several delegates who were at the meeting were visibly
injured and in pain.
A participant said the youths pounced at the hotel,
overpowered the security personnel at the entrance, and stormed into the main
conference room where the meeting was taking place.
It is alleged that the sudden attack on CiCZ members
happened soon after Obert Masaraure (Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of
Zimbabwe president) was elected as spokesperson of the coalition, while
Gamuchirai Mukura had been elected treasurer.
The meeting was disrupted before the election of
chairperson and the vice-chairperson.
“They began attacking all the participants without
explanation,” the witness said.
CiZC outgoing chairperson Rashid Mahiya said they were
holding their elective AGM when the youth budged in and disrupted the
proceedings.
“At exactly 3:30pm we were told that there were Zanu PF youths
who wanted to gain entry into our meeting room. We asked for hotel security to
keep them out, but they were overpowered by the youths.
“We continued doing business until the youth got into the
room and started beating up people. They threw chairs and desks all over the
place. Some of the participants were women and people with disabilities,”
Mahiya said, adding that the meeting had to be adjourned as people scurried for
cover.
He said the violence erupted in the presence of police
officers, but not a single member of the gang was arrested.
“In fact, they (police) are coming after us as the Crisis
Coalition Zimbabwe, yet our meeting is properly constituted and is observing
all the regulations that are supposed to be observed. We have seen some
interest in our meeting as we seek to elect new leadership to the coalition, a
new leadership that will address the governance, political violence and
corruption crisis that we have in our country,” Mahiya said, adding that the
coalition would not be intimidated by rowdy elements.
CiCZ members said the violence signified what would
characterise the 2023 elections. But Zanu PF Bulawayo chairperson Obert Msindo
professed ignorance over the attack.
“I have not heard anything concerning this issue,” Msindo
said. Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson InspectorObert Msindo also said
he had not yet received the report concerning the matter.
“I am no longer at the office, but when I left, I had not
heard of such a report,” he said. Newsday
ZANU PF temporarily disrupted #CRISISAGM The AGM delegates are determined to conclude the process. The state is scared of the incoming board of @crisiscoalition We won't be cowed down! @ZimEye @DlaminiKhetho1 @SiphoMalunga @UKinZimbabwe @ARTUZ_teachers @kubatana @EverjoiceWin pic.twitter.com/yx0z4J9U6n— Obert (@OMasaraure) December 15, 2021
