ZANU PF TO BLOCK OUR VOTER REGISTRATION CAMPAIGN : MDC A

The opposition MDC Alliance has accused Zanu PF of plotting to block its voter registration campaign in Bulawayo ahead of the 2022 by-elections.

MDC Alliance yesterday recently launched a voter registration campaign in Sizinda suburb, and is expected to spread to other areas amid revelations that the ruling party was mooting plans to block the exercise.

The party is targeting 500 000 voters in Bulawayo during the 21-day Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) registration window period.

MDC Alliance sources told Southern Eye that they were aware of Zanu PF plans to block their activities.

“We are launching a voter registration campaign in Sizinda today (yesterday) but it looks like our counterparts Zanu PF are not happy.

“They are mobilising each other to block all our activities in Bulawayo,” the source said.

A social media message, purportedly circulated by Zanu PF members on Monday evening stated that they would not allow the MDC Alliance campaigns to continue.

“Good evening comrades. The idiotic and sanctions devil’s advocate (MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa) will attempt to do a door to door campaign in our province tomorrow (Tuesday) starting with Sizinda. May we mobilise to thwart that move as early as 8am in Sizinda in our regalia,” the message read.

“Also put everyone in our districts on alert in case he starts somewhere else in any of our districts.

“May our security secretariats be activated, don’t be found wanting in defending the revolution. KoBulawayo ayisiyo playground ka Chamisa. Phansi lo Chamisa (Bulawayo is not Chamisa’s playground, down with Chamisa).”

MDC Alliance secretary for labour and social security, Gideon Shoko confirmed receiving the threatening messages from Zanu PF members.

“We just received the information that Zanu PF was planning to block our campaign.

“We do not know whether it was intimidation or they are yet to come. But we are saying, using threats and blocking us from campaigning when they (Zanu PF) go all over campaigning without being stopped is wrong and paints a bad picture about our country to the world.”

Zanu PF Bulawayo chairman Obert Msindo yesterday said he was not aware of the alleged plot to disrupt opposition activities.

“I am not aware of that at the moment. I am away in Harare and I will find out about that,” Msindo said. Newsday