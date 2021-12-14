ZANU PF TO BLOCK OUR VOTER REGISTRATION CAMPAIGN : MDC A

The opposition MDC Alliance has accused Zanu PF of plotting to block its voter registration campaign in Bulawayo ahead of the 2022 by-elections.
MDC Alliance yesterday recently launched a voter
registration campaign in Sizinda suburb, and is expected to spread to other
areas amid revelations that the ruling party was mooting plans to block the
exercise.
The party is targeting 500 000 voters in Bulawayo during
the 21-day Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) registration window period.
MDC Alliance sources told Southern Eye that they were aware
of Zanu PF plans to block their activities.
“We are launching a voter registration campaign in Sizinda
today (yesterday) but it looks like our counterparts Zanu PF are not happy.
“They are mobilising each other to block all our activities
in Bulawayo,” the source said.
A social media message, purportedly circulated by Zanu PF
members on Monday evening stated that they would not allow the MDC Alliance
campaigns to continue.
“Good evening comrades. The idiotic and sanctions devil’s
advocate (MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa) will attempt to do a door to door
campaign in our province tomorrow (Tuesday) starting with Sizinda. May we
mobilise to thwart that move as early as 8am in Sizinda in our regalia,” the
message read.
“Also put everyone in our districts on alert in case he
starts somewhere else in any of our districts.
“May our security secretariats be activated, don’t be found
wanting in defending the revolution. KoBulawayo ayisiyo playground ka Chamisa.
Phansi lo Chamisa (Bulawayo is not Chamisa’s playground, down with Chamisa).”
MDC Alliance secretary for labour and social security,
Gideon Shoko confirmed receiving the threatening messages from Zanu PF members.
“We just received the information that Zanu PF was planning
to block our campaign.
“We do not know whether it was intimidation or they are yet
to come. But we are saying, using threats and blocking us from campaigning when
they (Zanu PF) go all over campaigning without being stopped is wrong and
paints a bad picture about our country to the world.”
Zanu PF Bulawayo chairman Obert Msindo yesterday said he
was not aware of the alleged plot to disrupt opposition activities.
“I am not aware of that at the moment. I am away in Harare
and I will find out about that,” Msindo said. Newsday
