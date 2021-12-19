ZANU PF PUSHING FOR MY ARREST : EX ZCTU BOSS

FORMER Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Peter Mutasa has alleged that he was being persecuted by suspected Zanu PF activists and that graft allegations against him were a plot by the ruling party to have him arrested.
In a statement, Mutasa said the government and Zanu PF had
engineered the corruption allegations.
“It is political vengeance and persecution. Unfortunately,
it is led and supported by Zanu PF enablers in ZCTU who seek to hoodwink
workers into believing that this is a genuine concern. Firstly, the report to Zacc
(Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) was made just before the past ZCTU
conference,” Mutasa said.
“Zanu PF senior officials were already warning me of the
impending audit and arrest. That is also why some publications were writing
defamatory articles against me. In all the articles, they cited Zanu PF
enablers within ZCTU despite their denials.”
He said he had nothing to fear as the charges were trumped
up and the whole thing was political persecution driven by vengeance.
On December 9, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba
warned that Mutasa would soon be caged over alleged “transgressions” and misuse
of funds during his tenure at the helm of the ZCTU.
Moyo said reports of his “imminent arrest” were given
prominence last week towards the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition annual general
meeting to harm his chances of getting nominated for the chairperson position.
“This report was meant to be used to cause my arrest should
the voting delegates’ numbers support my re-election. This would ensure I was
removed from the conference processes and lose by default. This was put on hold
when the other team realised that they could win.
“Secondly, this report is meant to silence me against the
regime or its backers in ZCTU.”
Mutasa lost the ZCTU presidency in October to Florence
Taruvinga, who became the first female president of the organisation since
independence.
Taruvinga works for Zesa as a technician and was ZCTU’s
first vice-president.
Valentine Chikosi and Nicholas Mazarura were elected first
and second vice-presidents respectively, while Douglas Chiradza was elected as
treasurer-general.
Japhet Moyo remains the secretary-general. Newsday
