TRUCK LADEN WITH GROCERIES SEIZED IN BYO



Police in Bulawayo have intercepted a 34-tonne truck that was smuggling groceries worth millions of dollars.

The South Africa number platted 34-tonne truck owned by CTME Logistics, was intercepted at the 28KM peg along the Bulawayo Beitbridge highway.

The truck driver, Tendai Kavu (38), was arrested for smuggling and fraud, after he failed to produce documents to prove that he had cleared the goods at the border and is helping police with investigations.

The truck, which was taken to Bulawayo Ross Camp, had boxes of candles, lotion, stock sweets, canned beef, dishwasher, crisps, powdered milk and hair products.

Bulawayo Police acting provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.





“Police manning a roadblock on the 28KM peg along the Bulawayo Beitbridge highway stopped a 34-tonne truck belonging to CTME Logistics. When he produced documents at the police roadblock to the officers, the documents were not tallying with what the police were seeing.

“The impounded vehicle was taken to Drill Hall where upon further enquiries, police discovered that the documents that they produced were fake. As the police, as Zimbabwe is nearing the festive season, we are encouraging members of the public to have their documents in order when they are bringing in goods into the country,” said Assistant Inspector Msebele. Chronicle