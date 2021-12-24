NEWBORN BURIED IN GRAVE, SURVIVES

AN infant is lucky to be among the living after his mother buried him alive in a shallow grave soon after giving birth.

The woman, Yeukai Mano (age not supplied), from Sothile village, Chisina 3 Ward under Chief Njelele in Gokwe, decided to dump her baby after her lover told her that he was not the father.

Chisina 3 Ward councillor Shungu Maruza confirmed the incident.

“It is by sheer luck that Yeukai’s neighbour stumbled on the child while he was still alive. Soon after that the neighbour reported the matter to the village head and later to the police,” he said.

A source said when Yeukai told her lover that she was bulging with his seed, things took a sudden bitter turn. Her lover said he was not the father of the unborn child.

On Sunday shortly after 4pm she went to a nearby bush and gave birth.

But her luck soon ran out as she was spotted by a villager shoving the child into a shallow grave. The matter was reported to the village head and later to the police.

“She told police that she was left with no option because her lover denied being responsible for the pregnancy as such she decided to dump the child because there was no one who would look after the child,” the source added.

Police attended the scene leading to Yeukai’s arrest. B Metro