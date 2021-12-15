MAN STRANGLES TEEN WIFE, KILLS SELF

POLICE in the Midlands province are investigating a suspected murder and suicide case which happened in Lower Gweru, where a 31-year-old man allegedly strangled his estranged wife (17) to death and then killed himself, leaving behind a minor daughter.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident which occurred at the weekend.

“Police confirm handling an investigation of a suspected murder and suicide case following the death of a married couple at Village two, Bhudha in Lower Gweru,” Mahoko said.

“The two have been identified as Mkhokheli Sibanda (31) and Zanele Sibanada (17). The couple’s two year old daughter was found sleeping besides the mother’s body in good health.”

Mahoko said preliminary investigations showed that the couple was on separation.

He said on December 12, Zanele passed through Sibanda’s homestead while visiting her mother who stays in the same area.

“The following day on December 13 at about 5am, a passer-by saw Sibanda’s body hanging from a tree at a nearby bush,” Mahoko said.

“Police attended the scene (after the informant had made a report) and in the process they discovered Zanele’s body about two kilometres away tied with a shoe lace and a rope on the neck. The body had bruises.”

He said both bodies were conveyed to Gweru Provincial Hospital and now await post mortem. Newsday