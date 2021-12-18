I'M NOT AFRAID : CHIEF MURINYE

In a daring move alien to Zimbabwean traditional leaders, Chief Murinye born Ephias Munodawafa who recently castigated the President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration for failing to deal with corruption, has said he is not afraid and is prepared for anything as far as his recent utterances are concerned.
Chief Murinye recently made headlines after making bold statements
while addressing mourners at the funeral of Public Service Commission (PSC)
Head of the Pay and Benefits Development and Management Agency Elson Gonye in
his area spewing vitriol against corrupt elements in Mnangagwa’s
administration.
The traditional leader told mourners that there was every
reason to call upon Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Phillip Valerio
Sibanda to repeat what they did in November 2017 (apparent reference to the
sanitized military coup that overthrew former president Mugabe).
When contacted for further clarification and comment over
his utterances, Chief Murinye declined to give names of the individuals
involved in the corrupt activities but pointed out a case that took place in
Masvingo in which a truck full of fertilizers meant for the local people was
allegedly diverted to Harare for selling at the parallel market in Harare.
“It is a bit difficult to mention names but about two or
three months ago, came a truck full of fertilizer, someone came and whispered
to me that the truck was taking the fertilizer to Harare and sell it at the
black market.
“After that I took the registration numbers of the vehicle,
called the Propol and also went to Chivi road block to notify the police
manning the block on the development but up to now, nothing has been done,”
said Chief Murinye.
He also said he is prepared for the consequences that are
likely to follow his criticism of corrupt and criminal activities among top
government officials.
“I am not afraid and I am prepared for whatever I will
face. If they want to kill me, they can come and kill me I am not afraid,” said
Chief Murinye.
At Gonye’s funeral, Chief Murinye implored Mnangagwa to
take heed to his call and put his house in order, if he wanted to retain power
in the 2023 harmonised polls that are just one and half years away.
“ED is my nephew, if he fails to listen to my advice, in
2023 he will not make it. People are disgruntled, they are seeing what is going
on and they will punish you in the ballot box.
“We are fed up, sick and tired of these crooks and
criminals. We do not want this anymore. Criminals have no place in Zimbabwe,
wherever minerals pop up the same individuals claim ownership and everything
along the way. ED has got a good vision but he is surrounded by criminals. We
do not know if it will be the best option for us to go to Valerio Sibanda so
that he can repeat what he did. We do not want that. We are fed up of being the
laughing stock of the world because if you go to South Africa and they ask you
where you come from, you feel ashamed to the extent that you can even think of
hiding your passport.
“Have you observed the humility of this home, have you seen
it? What if they were those guys with nepotism and tribalism you have taken
from high up there? If you visit other people’s homesteads, you would just
realise how well other people are living,” said Chief Murinye.
He further castigated people who are siphoning public funds
for personal benefits like buying properties in leafy suburbs in Harare.
“If you go to areas like Borrowdale, you wonder where the
owners of such properties get the money to construct them. I am not proud of
that kind of money; give me nothing even if it means stripping me of the
chieftainship. I would rather be with my people and enjoy the sanity of the
Heavens which demands righteousness than reveling in ‘dirty or bloody’ wealth
acquisition.
“How do we celebrate when someone boasts that the wealth he
possesses is too much to the extent that he would only be declared broke when
he reaches the levels of Strive Masiiwa (Econet founder), a son of the former
president for that matter. You think we are happy with such kind of issues
prevailing? Whoever gets into power should rein his/her children so that they
know the nation belongs to the people and not individuals. We have supported
the ruling party because it is our party, but do not betray that support by
doing whatever you wish to.
“There was a gold rush at Hwendedzo. Musara went there and
proposed incorporation of the community in sharing the proceeds, there were top
army officials with people being chased away. That is nonsense,” said Chief
Murinye.
As if responding to the issue, a Twitter handle believed to
be run by Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba tweeted that Chief Murinye
had called him to clear the air.
“WHEN CHIEF MURINYE CALLED: Today I got an unexpected call
from Chief Murinye who fondly addresses me as ‘the son of Manheru’, with all
the attendant semantic consequences. His message was brief: he hates the way
opposition forces are abusing his strong indignation with his President and his
party, ZANU-PF.
“He explained what triggered the outburst. Further, he says
he has since sobered up and is ready to explain himself. So guys, don’t think
you are about to score; take chill pill!!!!,” reads the statement.
Contacted for comment again to clarify on the tweet, Chief
Murinye said he was in a meeting before his mobile phone went unreachable the
rest of the afternoon.
Barely a month ago, Chiefs’ Council President Fortune
Charumbira had a video of himself shot at Zanu PF national conference in
Bindura while claiming that Chiefs are the true owners of Zanu PF as a party
and challenges the leadership to involve them in the affairs than inviting them
as guests at annual conferences and congress. TellZimNews
