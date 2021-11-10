ZBC LICENCE FEE TO BE HIKED

Cabinet okays ZBC licence fees review Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses journalists during a post Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday.
Cabinet received and approved a report of the Cabinet
Committee on National Development Planning on the proposed review of Zimbabwe
Broadcasting Corporation listeners’ licence fees as presented by the Minister
of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. Cabinet noted that the
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s equipment for both radio and television
studios is obsolete and has outlived its lifespan, and therefore requires
urgent replacement to enable the broadcaster to improve service delivery.
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation will soon be launching
two more channels towards fulfilment of its mandate, and for these channels to
be effectively rolled out, in addition to the on-going digitalization of its
transmitters, the organisation has to be capacitated. Listeners’ licence fees should cover 80
percent of the corporation’s operational costs.
