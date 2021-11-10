ZBC LICENCE FEE TO BE HIKED

Cabinet okays ZBC licence fees review Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa addresses journalists during a post Cabinet briefing at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday.

Cabinet received and approved a report of the Cabinet Committee on National Development Planning on the proposed review of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation listeners’ licence fees as presented by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. Cabinet noted that the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s equipment for both radio and television studios is obsolete and has outlived its lifespan, and therefore requires urgent replacement to enable the broadcaster to improve service delivery.

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation will soon be launching two more channels towards fulfilment of its mandate, and for these channels to be effectively rolled out, in addition to the on-going digitalization of its transmitters, the organisation has to be capacitated. Listeners’ licence fees should cover 80 percent of the corporation’s operational costs.